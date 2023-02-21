PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch The Honda Classic, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Round 1 of The Honda Classic begins Thursday as PGA National and The Bear Trap welcome some of the PGA TOUR's top pros.

    Past Honda winners, Sungjae Im, Padraig Harrington and Sepp Straka are in the field, while Shane Lowry will look to go one better than last year.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)


    Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio: Thursday/Friday, 12-6 p.m., Saturday/Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. ETMain Feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. ETMain Feed: 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m. ETMain Feed: 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
    Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+


    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Canada Broadcast

    Golf Channel - Thu/Fri: 2 pm to 6 pm, Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm

    Golfchannel.com - Thu/Fri: 2 pm to 6 pm Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm

    RDS - Sat: 3 pm to 6 pm Sun: 3 pm to 6 pm

    RDS Direct - Sat: 3 pm to 6 pm Sun: 3 pm to 6 pm

    TSN 3/5 - Sat: 3 pm to 6 pm

    TSN+ - Sun: 3 pm to 6 pm

    TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE

    PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS


    THURSDAY

    Marquee Group

    Shane Lowry, Webb Simpson, Ryan Palmer

    Featured Groups

    J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Aaron Wise

    Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas, Jhonattan Vegas

    Featured Holes: 5 (par 3), 7 (par 4), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    Sungjae Im, Matt Kuchar, Adam Svensson

    Featured Groups

    Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, Padraig Harrington

    Harris English, Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis

    Featured Holes: 5 (par 3), 7 (par 4), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

