Power Rankings: The Honda Classic

A year ago, PGA National averaged 71.341, and that’s pretty much where everyone expected it to land. The four par 3s, including the two that bracket The Bear Trap – Nos. 15 and 17 – annually are among the most challenging as a set on TOUR, a fact due to sustained breezes from a southeasterly direction. The good news is that the worst of the wind in early forecasting is moderate and kicking up only on Thursday and Sunday. Nothing but sunshine and a few passing clouds will consume the sky.