PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12D AGO

How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Friday from Torrey Pines wwith this week's event having started on Wednesday and will finish on Saturday.

    Sam Ryder holds three-shot lead heading into Round 3.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Friday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. ETMain Feed: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET
    Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-3 p.m.Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m.Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Radio: Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    Canada broadcastGolf Channel: Friday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m., Saturday: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Golfchannel.com: Friday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m. // Sat: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm RDS: Saturday 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. RDS Direct: Saturday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. TSN3: Friday: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Saurday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. TSN + PGA TOUR LIVE: PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes


    1:35PM/ET – John Rahm, Jimmy Walker, Joseph Bramlett 12:51 PM/ET – Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai 12:51 PM/ET – Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Suh


    Sam Ryder leads by three at Farmers Insurance Open

    Jon Rahm matches Friday’s low round at Farmers

    How expected winds influenced course setup at Torrey Pines

    After two years, Xander Schauffele changes 3-wood at Farmers Insurance Open

    Jason Day finds success with custom Scotty Cameron putter

    Five things to know: Torrey Pines

    Get to know Taylor Montgomery in 10 stories