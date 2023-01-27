How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Friday from Torrey Pines wwith this week's event having started on Wednesday and will finish on Saturday.
Sam Ryder holds three-shot lead heading into Round 3.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Friday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
Radio: Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Canada broadcastGolf Channel: Friday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m., Saturday: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Golfchannel.com: Friday: 3 p.m.-5 p.m. // Sat: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm RDS: Saturday 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. RDS Direct: Saturday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. TSN3: Friday: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Saurday: 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. TSN + PGA TOUR LIVE: PGA TOUR LIVE Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
1:35PM/ET – John Rahm, Jimmy Walker, Joseph Bramlett 12:51 PM/ET – Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai 12:51 PM/ET – Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Suh