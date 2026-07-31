Inside the Field: Wyndham Championship
3 Min Read
Cameron Young’s winning highlights from Wyndham
The PGA TOUR heads to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season's Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.
See who's teeing it up at Sedgefield Country Club:
Akina, Kihei
Bauchou, Zach
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Blanchet, Chandler
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Brown, Blades
Brown, Dan
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Cantlay, Patrick
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Chatfield, Davis
Clanton, Luke
Cole, Eric
Collet, Tyler
Coody, Pierceson
Crowe, Trace
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Dou, Zecheng
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Ewart, A.J.
Finau, Tony
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Fitzpatrick, Alex
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hirata, Kensei
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Rasmus
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hrabak, Cooper
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
James, Ben
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Jeffrey
Keefer, Johnny
Kim, Michael
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Koepka, Brooks
Kohles, Ben
Koivun, Jackson
Lamprecht, Christo
Lebioda, Hank
Li, Haotong
Lipsky, David
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
Mazzoli, Stefano
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Nyholm, Pontus
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Pan, C.T.
Parry, John
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Penge, Marco
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reitan, Kristoffer
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Rozo, Marcelo
Saddier, Adrien
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Shipley, Neal
Simpson, Webb
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Streelman, Kevin
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Tosti, Alejandro
van Rooyen, Erik
VanDerLaan, John
Vilips, Karl
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Whaley, Vince
Wise, Aaron
Wu, Dylan
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin