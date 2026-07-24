Inside the Field: Rocket Classic
3 Min Read
Aldrich Potgieter’s winning highlights from Rocket Classic
The PGA TOUR returns to Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Classic.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season's Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.
See who's teeing it up at Detroit Golf Club:
Bauchou, Zach
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Blanchet, Chandler
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Bridgeman, Jacob
Brown, Dan
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Cantlay, Patrick
Castillo, Ricky
Chatfield, Davis
Clanton, Luke
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Coody, Pierceson
Crowe, Trace
Dahmen, Joel
Dalke, Brad
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Dou, Zecheng
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Ewart, A.J.
Finau, Tony
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Henley, Russell
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hirata, Kensei
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Hooks, Joe
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
James, Ben
Jennings, William
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Jeffrey
Keefer, Johnny
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Koepka, Brooks
Koivun, Jackson
Lamprecht, Christo
Lebioda, Hank
Li, Haotong
Lipsky, David
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
Mazzoli, Stefano
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Novak, Andrew
Nyholm, Pontus
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Parry, John
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Penge, Marco
Phillips, Chandler
Potgieter, Aldrich
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Rozo, Marcelo
Ruffels, Ryan +
Saddier, Adrien
Sargent, Gordon
Schauffele, Xander
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Shipley, Neal
Simpson, Webb
Smith, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Streelman, Kevin
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Taylor, Nick
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Tosti, Alejandro
van Rooyen, Erik
VanDerLaan, John
Ventura, Kristoffer
Vilips, Karl
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Whaley, Vince
Wilkes-Krier, Patrick
Wise, Aaron
Wu, Dylan
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Young, Cameron and Kevin