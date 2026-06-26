Inside the Field: John Deere Classic
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Brian Campbell wins in playoff at John Deere Classic
The PGA TOUR returns to Silvis, Illinois, for the John Deere Classic, contested at the TPC Deere Run.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field below:
Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and The Genesis Invitational (last three years)
Poston, J.T.
Bridgeman, Jacob
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Finau, Tony
Fisk, Steven
Garnett, Brice
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Homa, Max
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kizzire, Patton
Malnati, Peter
Mouw, William
Novak, Andrew
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Potgieter, Aldrich
Riley, Davis
Schenk, Adam
Simpson, Webb
Thompson, Davis
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Yu, Kevin
Top 70 on prior year FedExCup points list
Im, Sungjae
Stevens, Sam
Berger, Daniel
McCarthy, Denny
Kim, Michael
Hoge, Tom
Fowler, Rickie
Spieth, Jordan
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Hughes, Mackenzie
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 100 on prior year FedExCup Fall points list
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Mitchell, Keith
Meissner, Mac
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Hisatsune, Ryo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Frittelli, Dylan
Howell, Mason
Stout, Preston
Sponsor-Unrestricted
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Fisher, Darin
Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
Li, Haotong
Nakajima, Keita
Top 20 players on prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Coody, Pierceson
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
Crowe, Trace
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five players from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Clanton, Luke
Koivun, Jackson
Sargent, Gordon
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Stanger, Jimmy
Suber, Jackson
Top 100 medical
Hodges, Lee
Nos. 101-110 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Wallace, Matt
Hossler, Beau
Lipsky, David
Fishburn, Patrick
Major Medical Extension
Todd, Brendon
Wise, Aaron
Streelman, Kevin
Lindheim, Nicholas
Reorder for Nos. 111-125 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list/300 career cuts made
Putnam, Andrew
Moore, Taylor
Ghim, Doug
Power, Seamus
Dahmen, Joel
Ventura, Kris
Kuchar, Matt
Griffin, Lanto
Lower, Justin
Reorder categories 37-44
Brown, Blades
Springer, Hayden
Skinns, David
Peterson, Paul
Silverman, Ben
Martin, Ben
Kohles, Ben
Blair, Zac
Noh, S.Y.
Hadwin, Adam
Kim, Chan
Paul, Jeremy
Young, Carson
Villegas, Camilo
Duncan, Tyler
Brehm, Ryan
Hardy, Nick
List, Luke
Merritt, Troy
Gómez, Fabián
Johnson, Zach
Laird, Martin
Byrd, Jonathan
Streb, Robert
Nos. 125-150 on prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Higgs, Harry