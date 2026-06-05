Inside the Field: RBC Canadian Open
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Ryan Fox claims second victory of 2025 at RBC Canadian Open
The TOUR heads north of the border to Ontario, Canada, for the RBC Canadian Open, contested at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field below:
Winner of PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship
Clark, Wyndham
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Koepka, Brooks
Morikawa, Collin
Rai, Aaron
Winner of World Golf Championship event
Burns, Sam
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational
Hovland, Viktor
Bridgeman, Jacob
Winner of FedExCup
Fleetwood, Tommy
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Brennan, Michael
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Castillo, Ricky
Davis, Cam
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Finau, Tony
Fisk, Steven
Fitzpatrick, Alex
Fox, Ryan
Garnett, Brice
Glover, Lucas
Hall, Harry
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
Mouw, William
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Reitan, Kristoffer
Riley, Davis
Rose, Justin
Schenk, Adam
Snedeker, Brandt
Taylor, Nick
Thompson, Davis
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Yu, Kevin
Top 70 on prior years FedExCup points list
Conners, Corey
McCarthy, Denny
Kim, Michael
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Greyserman, Max
Hughes, Mackenzie
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 100 on prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Mitchell, Keith
Meissner, Mac
Højgaard, Nicolai
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Anderson, Matthew
Benson, Yohann
Hadwin, Adam
Harrington, Padraig
Lew, Dawson
Matthews, Justin
McCulloch, Ashton
Nesbitt, Drew
O'Donovan, Declan
O'Hair, Sean
Sanderson, Calen
Savoie, Joey
Silverman, Ben
Sloan, Roger
Weir, Mike
Leading 10 players from prior season's DP World Tour
Noren, Alex
Parry, John
Li, Haotong
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Smith, Jordan
Brown, Dan
Top 20 on prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
Crowe, Trace
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Clanton, Luke
James, Ben
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup points list
Theegala, Sahith
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Jesper
Top 100 medical extension
Hodges, Lee
Nos. 101-110 on prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Wallace, Matt
Hossler, Beau
Lipsky, David
Fishburn, Patrick
Major Medical Extension
Lee, K.H.
Hoffman, Charley
Willett, Danny
Stanger, Jimmy
Waring, Paul
Reorder for Nos. 111-125/300 career cuts
Putnam, Andrew
Moore, Taylor
Dahmen, Joel
Power, Seamus
Ryder, Sam
Ghim, Doug
Ventura, Kris