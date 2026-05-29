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Inside the Field: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Inside the Field

Scottie Scheffler pars 72nd hole to seal back-to-back wins at the Memorial

Scottie Scheffler pars 72nd hole to seal back-to-back wins at the Memorial

    Written by Staff

    The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with the Truist Championship, the seventh Signature Event of the season.

    The PGA TOUR returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to defend his back-to-back 2024 and 2025 titles.

    The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking. See the field list below.

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Henley, Russell
    Cantlay, Patrick
    Scheffler, Scottie
    Young, Cameron
    Conners, Corey
    Thomas, Justin
    Burns, Sam
    Bradley, Keegan
    Gotterup, Chris
    Griffin, Ben
    Harman, Brian
    Bhatia, Akshay
    English, Harris
    Lowry, Shane
    Hall, Harry
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Taylor, Nick
    Åberg, Ludvig
    Rose, Justin
    McIlroy, Rory
    McNealy, Maverick
    Spaun, J.J.
    Novak, Andrew
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Im, Sungjae
    Matsuyama, Hideki
    Straka, Sepp
    Kim, Michael
    Fowler, Rickie
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Kitayama, Kurt
    Glover, Lucas
    Kim, Si Woo
    Stevens, Sam
    Gerard, Ryan
    McCarthy, Denny
    Day, Jason
    Schauffele, Xander
    Fox, Ryan
    Berger, Daniel
    Campbell, Brian
    Cauley, Bud
    Hoge, Tom
    Poston, J.T.
    Vegas, Jhonattan

    Aon Swing 5 (finalized after Charles Schwab Challenge)

    Aon Next 10 (finalized after Charles Schwab Challenge)

    Current-year tournament winners, not including Additional Events

    Echavarria, Nico

    Sponsor Exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt

    Finau, Tony
    Horschel, Billy
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Sponsor-Members

    Top 30 OWGR - PGA TOUR members (thru Charles Schwab)

    Noren, Alex

    Current FedExCup points list

    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Theegala, Sahith
    Spieth, Jordan
    Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

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    1

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    13

    -10

    1

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    13

    T2

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    -9

    T2

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    Brian Harman
    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    16

    -9

    T2

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    16

    T4

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J.J. Spaun
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    -8

    T4

    USA
    J.J. Spaun
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    -8

    T4

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    16

    -8

    T4

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    16
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