Inside the Field: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Scottie Scheffler pars 72nd hole to seal back-to-back wins at the Memorial
The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with the Truist Championship, the seventh Signature Event of the season.
The PGA TOUR returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to defend his back-to-back 2024 and 2025 titles.
The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking. See the field list below.
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Fleetwood, Tommy
Henley, Russell
Cantlay, Patrick
Scheffler, Scottie
Young, Cameron
Conners, Corey
Thomas, Justin
Burns, Sam
Bradley, Keegan
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Harman, Brian
Bhatia, Akshay
English, Harris
Lowry, Shane
Hall, Harry
MacIntyre, Robert
Taylor, Nick
Åberg, Ludvig
Rose, Justin
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Spaun, J.J.
Novak, Andrew
Bridgeman, Jacob
Im, Sungjae
Matsuyama, Hideki
Straka, Sepp
Kim, Michael
Fowler, Rickie
Pendrith, Taylor
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Kitayama, Kurt
Glover, Lucas
Kim, Si Woo
Stevens, Sam
Gerard, Ryan
McCarthy, Denny
Day, Jason
Schauffele, Xander
Fox, Ryan
Berger, Daniel
Campbell, Brian
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Poston, J.T.
Vegas, Jhonattan
Aon Swing 5 (finalized after Charles Schwab Challenge)
Aon Next 10 (finalized after Charles Schwab Challenge)
Current-year tournament winners, not including Additional Events
Echavarria, Nico
Sponsor Exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt
Finau, Tony
Horschel, Billy
Rodgers, Patrick
Sponsor-Members
Top 30 OWGR - PGA TOUR members (thru Charles Schwab)
Noren, Alex
Current FedExCup points list
Hisatsune, Ryo
Theegala, Sahith
Spieth, Jordan
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan