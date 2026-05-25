Davis Chatfield betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.

Chatfield has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Chatfield has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.