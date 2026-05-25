Davis Chatfield betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Davis Chatfield of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Davis Chatfield will compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
Chatfield's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- Chatfield has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.193
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.452
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.090
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.497
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-1.053
|-0.904
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.193 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.4 yards ranked 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a -0.452 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 62.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chatfield delivered a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 160th by breaking par 17.66% of the time.
- Chatfield has earned 45 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.