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6H AGO

Davis Chatfield betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Chatfield of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Davis Chatfield of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Davis Chatfield will compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Chatfield at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Chatfield's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1764-69-64-67-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4069-74-68-72-113.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4270-69-72-71-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--

    Chatfield's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
    • Chatfield has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Chatfield has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Chatfield has averaged -0.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.193-0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.452-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.090-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.497-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-1.053-0.904

    Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.193 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.4 yards ranked 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a -0.452 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 62.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chatfield delivered a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 160th by breaking par 17.66% of the time.
    • Chatfield has earned 45 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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