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Inside the Field: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

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Inside the Field

Mic’d up with THE CJ CUP winner Scottie Scheffler

Mic’d up with THE CJ CUP winner Scottie Scheffler

    Written by Staff

    The TOUR heads back to the Lone Star State for the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson contested at TPC Craig Ranch.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field below:

    Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship

    Clark, Wyndham
    Koepka, Brooks
    Scheffler, Scottie

    PGA TOUR tournament winner in past two seasons

    Brennan, Michael
    Campos, Rafael
    Davis, Cam
    Dunlap, Nick
    Eckroat, Austin
    Finau, Tony
    Fisk, Steven
    Garnett, Brice
    Higgo, Garrick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Horschel, Billy
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Tom
    Kirk, Chris
    Kizzire, Patton
    Malnati, Peter
    Mouw, William
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Rai, Aaron
    Riley, Davis
    Schenk, Adam
    Simpson, Webb
    Thompson, Davis
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Vilips, Karl
    Yu, Kevin

    Past champion

    Lee, K.H.

    Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Fall

    Im, Sungjae
    Kim, Si Woo
    Kim, Michael
    Hoge, Tom
    Spieth, Jordan
    Greyserman, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Schmid, Matti
    Grillo, Emiliano
    van Rooyen, Erik

    Top 100 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Hoey, Rico
    McGreevy, Max
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Whaley, Vince
    Cole, Eric
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Mitchell, Keith
    Højgaard, Rasmus
    Meissner, Mac
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Roy, Kevin
    Hubbard, Mark
    Ramey, Chad
    Phillips, Chandler
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Walker, Danny
    Kanaya, Takumi

    Sponsor exemption

    Bae, Yongjun
    Palmer, Ryan
    Sides, William
    Stout, Preston

    PGA section champion/Player of the year

    Headley, Adam

    Top 10 from DP World Tour (not otherwise exempt)

    Penge, Marco
    Saddier, Adrien
    Parry, John
    Li, Haotong
    Nakajima, Keita
    Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
    Smith, Jordan
    Brown, Daniel

    Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list

    Keefer, Johnny
    Blanchet, Chandler
    Shipley, Neal
    Lebioda, Hank
    Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
    Lamprecht, Christo
    Chatfield, Davis
    Bauchou, Zach
    Coody, Pierceson
    Kang, Jeffrey
    Hirata, Kensei
    Crowe, Trace
    VanDerLaan, John
    Dou, Zecheng
    Nyholm, Pontus

    Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School

    Ewart, A.J.
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Svensson, Adam
    Rozo, Marcelo
    Wu, Dylan

    PGA TOUR University

    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon
    Ford, David

    Byron Nelson Collegiate Golf Award winner

    Buchanan, Jackson

    Top 10 and ties from previous event

    Hossler, Beau
    Brown, Blades

    Top 100 (Medical)

    Hodges, Lee

    Nos. 101–110 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list

    Fishburn, Patrick

    Major medical extension

    Wise, Aaron
    Hoffman, Charley
    Willett, Danny
    Streelman, Kevin
    Stanger, Jimmy

    Nos. 111-125/300 career cuts

    Putnam, Andrew
    Moore, Taylor
    Dahmen, Joel
    Power, Seamus
    Ryder, Sam
    Ghim, Doug
    Svensson, Jesper
    Ventura, Kris
    Suber, Jackson
    Lower, Justin
    Kuchar, Matt
    Griffin, Lanto

    Reorder category 37-44

    Springer, Hayden
    Martin, Ben
    Peterson, Paul
    Skinns, David
    Blair, Zac
    Silverman, Ben
    Paul, Jeremy
    Kohles, Ben
    Hadwin, Adam
    Kim, Chan
    Young, Carson
    Brehm, Ryan
    Hardy, Nick
    Norlander, Henrik
    Duncan, Tyler
    Laird, Martin
    Streb, Robert
    Villegas, Camilo
    Hahn, James
    Merritt, Troy

    Nos. 126-150 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list

    Higgs, Harry
    Montgomery, Taylor

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    R2
    In Progress

    PGA Championship

    T1

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    -4

    T1

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    Maverick McNealy
    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    -4

    T1

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*

    -3

    T3

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*

    -3

    T3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    -3

    T3

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*

    -3

    T3

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F*
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