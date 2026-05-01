Inside the Field: Truist Championship

The PGA TOUR returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, as Sepp Straka looks to defend his 2025 title. The 2025 event was played at The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon course, with Quail Hollow hosting last year's PGA Championship. Back-to-back Masters champion Rory McIlroy has four career victories at Quail Hollow, including winning the Truist in 2024 when it was last contested in Charlotte.