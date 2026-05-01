Inside the Field: Truist Championship
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Golf is Hard at Quail Hollow Club
The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with the Truist Championship, the sixth Signature Event of the season.
The PGA TOUR returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, as Sepp Straka looks to defend his 2025 title. The 2025 event was played at The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon course, with Quail Hollow hosting last year's PGA Championship. Back-to-back Masters champion Rory McIlroy has four career victories at Quail Hollow, including winning the Truist in 2024 when it was last contested in Charlotte.
The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking. See the field list below.
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Fleetwood, Tommy
Cantlay, Patrick
Young, Cameron
Conners, Corey
Thomas, Justin
Burns, Sam
Bradley, Keegan
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Hovland, Viktor
Harman, Brian
Bhatia, Akshay
English, Harris
Hall, Harry
MacIntyre, Robert
Morikawa, Collin
Taylor, Nick
Åberg, Ludvig
Rose, Justin
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Spaun, J.J.
Novak, Andrew
Bridgeman, Jacob
Im, Sungjae
Matsuyama, Hideki
Straka, Sepp
Kim, Michael
Fowler, Rickie
Pendrith, Taylor
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Kitayama, Kurt
Glover, Lucas
Kim, Si Woo
Stevens, Sam
Gerard, Ryan
McCarthy, Denny
Day, Jason
Schauffele, Xander
Fox, Ryan
Berger, Daniel
Campbell, Brian
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Poston, J.T.
Vegas, Jhonattan
Aon Next 10
Results will be finalized after the conclusion of the 2026 Cadillac Championship.
Aon Swing 5
Castillo, Ricky
Lipsky, David
Wallace, Matt
Smalley, Alex
Blanchet, Chandler
2026 tournament winners
Fitzpatrick, Alex
Sponsor exemption
Finau, Tony
Homa, Max
Hughes, Mackenzie
Top 30 OWGR – PGA TOUR member
Noren, Alex
Current FedExCup points list
Coody, Pierceson
Spieth, Jordan
McCarty, Matt
Smotherman, Austin
Potgieter, Aldrich