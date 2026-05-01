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Inside the Field: Truist Championship

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Inside the Field

Golf is Hard at Quail Hollow Club

Golf is Hard at Quail Hollow Club

    Written by Staff

    The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with the Truist Championship, the sixth Signature Event of the season.

    The PGA TOUR returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, as Sepp Straka looks to defend his 2025 title. The 2025 event was played at The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon course, with Quail Hollow hosting last year's PGA Championship. Back-to-back Masters champion Rory McIlroy has four career victories at Quail Hollow, including winning the Truist in 2024 when it was last contested in Charlotte.

    The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking. See the field list below.

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Cantlay, Patrick
    Young, Cameron
    Conners, Corey
    Thomas, Justin
    Burns, Sam
    Bradley, Keegan
    Gotterup, Chris
    Griffin, Ben
    Hovland, Viktor
    Harman, Brian
    Bhatia, Akshay
    English, Harris
    Hall, Harry
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Morikawa, Collin
    Taylor, Nick
    Åberg, Ludvig
    Rose, Justin
    McIlroy, Rory
    McNealy, Maverick
    Spaun, J.J.
    Novak, Andrew
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Im, Sungjae
    Matsuyama, Hideki
    Straka, Sepp
    Kim, Michael
    Fowler, Rickie
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Kitayama, Kurt
    Glover, Lucas
    Kim, Si Woo
    Stevens, Sam
    Gerard, Ryan
    McCarthy, Denny
    Day, Jason
    Schauffele, Xander
    Fox, Ryan
    Berger, Daniel
    Campbell, Brian
    Cauley, Bud
    Hoge, Tom
    Poston, J.T.
    Vegas, Jhonattan

    Aon Next 10

    Results will be finalized after the conclusion of the 2026 Cadillac Championship.

    Aon Swing 5

    Castillo, Ricky
    Lipsky, David
    Wallace, Matt
    Smalley, Alex
    Blanchet, Chandler

    2026 tournament winners

    Fitzpatrick, Alex

    Sponsor exemption

    Finau, Tony
    Homa, Max
    Hughes, Mackenzie

    Top 30 OWGR – PGA TOUR member

    Noren, Alex

    Current FedExCup points list

    Coody, Pierceson
    Spieth, Jordan
    McCarty, Matt
    Smotherman, Austin
    Potgieter, Aldrich

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    Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Cadillac Championship

    Betting Profile
    R2
    In Progress

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    17

    -9

    2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    17

    T3

    Nick Taylor
    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T3

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Jordan Spieth
    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T3

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    5

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    5

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    T6

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
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