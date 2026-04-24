Inside the Field: Cadillac Championship
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Golf Is Hard: Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course
The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with the debut of the Cadillac Championship, the fifth Signature Event of the season.
The TOUR returns to the famous Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course in Miami for this star-studded event in South Florida. The iconic Blue Monster Course hosted a TOUR event for over 50 years from 1962 to 2016. Originally the site of the Doral Open, Doral later hosted the WGC-Cadillac Championship from 2007 to 2016. Tiger Woods dominated with four victories at the course (2005, 2006, 2007, 2013).
The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking. See the field list below.
Monday, April 27
Alex Fitzpatrick
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Fleetwood, Tommy
Henley, Russell
Cantlay, Patrick
Scheffler, Scottie
Young, Cameron
Conners, Corey
Thomas, Justin
Burns, Sam
Bradley, Keegan
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Hovland, Viktor
Harman, Brian
Bhatia, Akshay
English, Harris
Lowry, Shane
Hall, Harry
Morikawa, Collin
Taylor, Nick
Rose, Justin
McNealy, Maverick
Spaun, J.J.
Novak, Andrew
Bridgeman, Jacob
Im, Sungjae
Matsuyama, Hideki
Straka, Sepp
Kim, Michael
Fowler, Rickie
Pendrith, Taylor
Kitayama, Kurt
Glover, Lucas
Kim, Si Woo
Stevens, Sam
Gerard, Ryan
McCarthy, Denny
Day, Jason
Fox, Ryan
Berger, Daniel
Campbell, Brian
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Poston, J.T.
Vegas, Jhonattan
Aon Next 10
Min Woo Lee
Jake Knapp
Gary Woodland
Nico Echavarria
Ryo Hisatsune
Sahith Theegala
Nicolai Højgaard
Adam Scott
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Patrick Rodgers
Aon Swing 5
Ricky Castillo
David Lipsky
Alex Smalley
Matt Wallace
Chandler Blanchet
Sponsor Exemptions – Members not otherwise exempt
Dahmen, Joel
Greyserman, Max
Sponsor-Members
Sponsor-Members
Top 30 OWGR – PGA TOUR Members
Noren, Alex
Current FedExCup Points List
Coody, Pierceson
Spieth, Jordan
McCarty, Matt
Smotherman, Austin
Potgieter, Aldrich
Putnam, Andrew
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Homa, Max