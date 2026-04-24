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Inside the Field: Cadillac Championship

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Inside the Field

Golf Is Hard: Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course

Golf Is Hard: Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course

    Written by Staff

    The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with the debut of the Cadillac Championship, the fifth Signature Event of the season.

    The TOUR returns to the famous Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course in Miami for this star-studded event in South Florida. The iconic Blue Monster Course hosted a TOUR event for over 50 years from 1962 to 2016. Originally the site of the Doral Open, Doral later hosted the WGC-Cadillac Championship from 2007 to 2016. Tiger Woods dominated with four victories at the course (2005, 2006, 2007, 2013).

    The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking. See the field list below.

    Monday, April 27
    Alex Fitzpatrick

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Henley, Russell
    Cantlay, Patrick
    Scheffler, Scottie
    Young, Cameron
    Conners, Corey
    Thomas, Justin
    Burns, Sam
    Bradley, Keegan
    Gotterup, Chris
    Griffin, Ben
    Hovland, Viktor
    Harman, Brian
    Bhatia, Akshay
    English, Harris
    Lowry, Shane
    Hall, Harry
    Morikawa, Collin
    Taylor, Nick
    Rose, Justin
    McNealy, Maverick
    Spaun, J.J.
    Novak, Andrew
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Im, Sungjae
    Matsuyama, Hideki
    Straka, Sepp
    Kim, Michael
    Fowler, Rickie
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Kitayama, Kurt
    Glover, Lucas
    Kim, Si Woo
    Stevens, Sam
    Gerard, Ryan
    McCarthy, Denny
    Day, Jason
    Fox, Ryan
    Berger, Daniel
    Campbell, Brian
    Cauley, Bud
    Hoge, Tom
    Poston, J.T.
    Vegas, Jhonattan

    Aon Next 10

    Min Woo Lee
    Jake Knapp
    Gary Woodland
    Nico Echavarria
    Ryo Hisatsune
    Sahith Theegala
    Nicolai Højgaard
    Adam Scott
    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    Patrick Rodgers

    Aon Swing 5

    Ricky Castillo
    David Lipsky
    Alex Smalley
    Matt Wallace
    Chandler Blanchet

    Sponsor Exemptions – Members not otherwise exempt

    Dahmen, Joel
    Greyserman, Max
    Sponsor-Members
    Sponsor-Members

    Top 30 OWGR – PGA TOUR Members

    Noren, Alex

    Current FedExCup Points List

    Coody, Pierceson
    Spieth, Jordan
    McCarty, Matt
    Smotherman, Austin
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Putnam, Andrew
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Homa, Max

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