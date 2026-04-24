Inside the Field: Cadillac Championship

The TOUR returns to the famous Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course in Miami for this star-studded event in South Florida. The iconic Blue Monster Course hosted a TOUR event for over 50 years from 1962 to 2016. Originally the site of the Doral Open, Doral later hosted the WGC-Cadillac Championship from 2007 to 2016. Tiger Woods dominated with four victories at the course (2005, 2006, 2007, 2013).