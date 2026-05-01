Inside the Field: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Ryan Fox makes birdie on the first playoff hole at ONEflight Myrtle
The TOUR heads to the Grand Strand for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic contested from Dunes Golf and Beach Club. This Additional Event will be contested alongside the Truist Championship, the season's sixth Signature Event.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship
Koepka, Brooks
PGA TOUR tournament winner in past two seasons
Campos, Rafael
Davis, Cam
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Fisk, Steven
Garnett, Brice
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Horschel, Billy
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kizzire, Patton
Malnati, Peter
Mouw, William
Pavon, Matthieu
Potgieter, Aldrich
Rai, Aaron
Riley, Davis
Schenk, Adam
Simpson, Webb
Thompson, Davis
Valimaki, Sami
Vilips, Karl
Yu, Kevin
Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Fall
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Højgaard, Rasmus
Meissner, Mac
Højgaard, Nicolai
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsor exemption
Brown, Blades
Haefner, Grant
Harmeling, Evan
Jarvis, Casey
Lawrence, Thriston
Marchese, Nicholas
Phillips, Trent
Ruffels, Ryan
Williams, Wells
Wood, Grayson
PGA Club professional champion
Collet, Tyler
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Hrabak, Cooper
Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
Penge, Marco
Reitan, Kristoffer
Saddier, Adrien
Parry, John
Li, Haotong
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Smith, Jordan
Brown, Dan
Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Coody, Pierceson
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
Crowe, Trace
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Ford, David
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Putnam, Andrew
Ventura, Kris
Springer, Hayden
Martin, Ben
Top 100 (Medical)
Hodges, Lee
Nos. 101-110 from prior season's FedExCup Fall
Hossler, Beau
Fishburn, Patrick
Major Medical Extension
Todd, Brendon
Wise, Aaron
Willett, Danny
Streelman, Kevin
Stanger, Jimmy
Reshuffle for Nos. 111-125/300 career cuts
Moore, Taylor
Dahmen, Joel
Power, Seamus
Ryder, Sam
Ghim, Doug
Svensson, Jesper
Suber, Jackson
Lower, Justin
Kuchar, Matt
Griffin, Lanto
Reshuffle for categories 37-44
Peterson, Paul
Snedeker, Brandt
Skinns, David
Blair, Zac
Silverman, Ben