PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Inside the Field: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Ryan Fox makes birdie on the first playoff hole at ONEflight Myrtle

Ryan Fox makes birdie on the first playoff hole at ONEflight Myrtle

    Written by Staff

    The TOUR heads to the Grand Strand for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic contested from Dunes Golf and Beach Club. This Additional Event will be contested alongside the Truist Championship, the season's sixth Signature Event.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship
    Koepka, Brooks

    PGA TOUR tournament winner in past two seasons
    Campos, Rafael
    Davis, Cam
    Dunlap, Nick
    Eckroat, Austin
    Fisk, Steven
    Garnett, Brice
    Higgo, Garrick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Horschel, Billy
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Tom
    Kizzire, Patton
    Malnati, Peter
    Mouw, William
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Rai, Aaron
    Riley, Davis
    Schenk, Adam
    Simpson, Webb
    Thompson, Davis
    Valimaki, Sami
    Vilips, Karl
    Yu, Kevin

    Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup
    Greyserman, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Schmid, Matti
    Grillo, Emiliano
    van Rooyen, Erik

    Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Fall
    Hoey, Rico
    McGreevy, Max
    Whaley, Vince
    Cole, Eric
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Højgaard, Rasmus
    Meissner, Mac
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Roy, Kevin
    Hubbard, Mark
    Ramey, Chad
    Phillips, Chandler
    Walker, Danny
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Sponsor exemption
    Brown, Blades
    Haefner, Grant
    Harmeling, Evan
    Jarvis, Casey
    Lawrence, Thriston
    Marchese, Nicholas
    Phillips, Trent
    Ruffels, Ryan
    Williams, Wells
    Wood, Grayson

    PGA Club professional champion
    Collet, Tyler

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Hrabak, Cooper

    Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
    Penge, Marco
    Reitan, Kristoffer
    Saddier, Adrien
    Parry, John
    Li, Haotong
    Nakajima, Keita
    Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
    Smith, Jordan
    Brown, Dan

    Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    Keefer, Johnny
    Blanchet, Chandler
    Smotherman, Austin
    Shipley, Neal
    Lebioda, Hank
    Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
    Lamprecht, Christo
    Chatfield, Davis
    Bauchou, Zach
    Coody, Pierceson
    Kang, Jeffrey
    Hirata, Kensei
    Crowe, Trace
    VanDerLaan, John
    Dou, Zecheng
    Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
    Nyholm, Pontus

    Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
    Ewart, A.J.
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Svensson, Adam
    Rozo, Marcelo
    Wu, Dylan

    PGA TOUR University
    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon
    Ford, David

    Top 10 and ties from previous event
    Putnam, Andrew
    Ventura, Kris
    Springer, Hayden
    Martin, Ben

    Top 100 (Medical)
    Hodges, Lee

    Nos. 101-110 from prior season's FedExCup Fall
    Hossler, Beau
    Fishburn, Patrick

    Major Medical Extension
    Todd, Brendon
    Wise, Aaron
    Willett, Danny
    Streelman, Kevin
    Stanger, Jimmy

    Reshuffle for Nos. 111-125/300 career cuts
    Moore, Taylor
    Dahmen, Joel
    Power, Seamus
    Ryder, Sam
    Ghim, Doug
    Svensson, Jesper
    Suber, Jackson
    Lower, Justin
    Kuchar, Matt
    Griffin, Lanto

    Reshuffle for categories 37-44
    Peterson, Paul
    Snedeker, Brandt
    Skinns, David
    Blair, Zac
    Silverman, Ben

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 27, 2026

    Inside the Field: See who's heading to Miami

    Inside the Field
    Image for article.
    May 1, 2026

    Inside the Field: Who's teeing it up at Quail Hollow?

    Inside the Field
    Image for article.
    Apr 27, 2026

    Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Cadillac Championship

    Betting Profile
    R2
    In Progress

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    17

    -9

    2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    17

    T3

    Nick Taylor
    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T3

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Jordan Spieth
    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T3

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    5

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    5

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    T6

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW