Inside the Field: See teams for Zurich Classic of New Orleans
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Behind the scenes from Griffin, Novak’s win in New Orleans
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR returns to TPC Louisiana for the annual team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
The final field features 80 teams at TPC Louisiana. The event utilizes an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The first and third rounds will be Four-ball (best ball), and the second and final rounds will be Foursomes (alternate shot).
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is built as follows: Each of the top available players from the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking who commits to the tournament chooses his partner, who in turn must have PGA TOUR status unless he is chosen as a tournament sponsor exemption.
Here are all the announced teams so far for the 2026 Zurich Classic:
- Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore
- Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick*
- Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry
- Michael Brennan and Johnny Keefer
- Rafael Campos and Alejandro Tosti
- Cam Davis and Geoff Ogilvy
- Nick Dunlap and Gordon Sargent
- Austin Eckroat and Davis Thompson
- Tony Finau and Max Greyserman
- Brice Garnett and Lee Hodges
- Ryan Gerard and David Ford
- Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak
- Garrick Higgo and Matt Kuchar
- Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge
- Stephan Jaeger and Jackson Suber
- Tom Kim and Kevin Yu
- Chris Kirk and Patton Kizzire
- Peter Malnati and Russell Knox
- Matt McCarty and Mac Meissner
- William Mouw and Takumi Kanaya
- Matthieu Pavon and Martin Couvra*
- Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes
- Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala
- Davis Riley and Nick Hardy
- Adam Schenk and Tyler Duncan
- Karl Vilips and Michael Thorbjornsen
- Sam Stevens and Zach Bauchou
- Matti Schmid and Seamus Power
- Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Rico Hoey and David Lipsky
- Max McGreevy and Kevin Roy
- Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer
- Vince Whaley and Greyson Sigg
- Eric Cole and Hank Lebioda
- Keith Mitchell and Brandt Snedeker
- Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm
- Chad Ramey and Justin Lower
- Chandler Phillips and Carson Young
- Danny Walker and Jimmy Stanger
- Blades Brown* and Luke Clanton
- Jacob Skov Olesen* and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Casey Jarvis* and A.J. Ewart
- Marco Penge and Matt Wallace
- Kristoffer Reitan and Kris Ventura
- John Parry and Dan Brown
- Haotong Li and Jordan Smith
- Keita Nakajima and Kensei Hirata
- Chandler Blanchet and John VanDerLaan
- Austin Smotherman and Andrew Putnam
- Neal Shipley and Christo Lamprecht
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Davis Chatfield
- Jeffrey Kang and Doug Ghim
- Trace Crowe and Ben Martin
- Zecheng Dou and Dylan Wu
- Pontus Nyholm and Jesper Svensson
- Adam Svensson and Adam Hadwin
- Marcelo Rozo and Camilo Villegas
- Beau Hossler and Sam Ryder
- Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair
- Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
- Kevin Streelman and Joel Dahmen
- Lanto Griffin and Ben Kohles
- Frankie Capan III and Noah Goodwin
- Chan Kim and Ryan Palmer
- Harry Higgs and Jeremy Paul
- Henrik Norlander and Luke List
- Taylor Montgomery and Scott Piercy
- Ben Silverman and Cameron Champ
- Paul Peterson and Will Gordon
- David Skinns and Trey Mullinax
- Jonathan Byrd and Chez Reavie
- Austin Cook and Jason Dufner
- James Hahn and Kyle Stanley
- Troy Merritt and Robert Streb
* denotes Sponsor Exemption