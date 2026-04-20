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12H AGO

Purse breakdown: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

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Griffin, Novak’s winning highlights from Zurich Classic

Griffin, Novak’s winning highlights from Zurich Classic

    The PGA TOUR heads to Avondale, Louisiana, this week for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. TPC Louisiana will host, with $9.5 million up for grabs. See below for the full purse breakdown.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    114.45%$1,372,750.00
    25.90%$560,500.00$463,718.75$412,062.50$376,140.63$346,987.50$321,218.75$299,419.64$280,695.31$264,020.83$248,781.25
    33.86%$366,937.50$337,843.75$314,687.50$293,609.38$273,362.50$255,906.25$240,723.21$226,960.94$214,145.83$202,255.00
    43.25%$308,750.00$288,562.50$269,166.67$249,968.75$233,700.00$219,687.50$206,964.29$195,046.88$183,956.94$173,550.75
    52.83%$268,375.00$249,375.00$230,375.00$214,937.50$201,875.00$190,000.00$178,803.57$168,357.81$158,528.61$149,848.25
    62.42%$230,375.00$211,375.00$197,125.00$185,250.00$174,325.00$163,875.00$154,069.64$144,797.81$136,678.61$129,613.25
    72.02%$192,375.00$180,500.00$170,208.33$160,312.50$150,575.00$141,352.08$132,572.50$124,966.56$118,417.50$112,608.25
    81.77%$168,625.00$159,125.00$149,625.00$140,125.00$131,147.50$122,605.42$115,336.79$109,172.81$103,745.28$98,857.00
    91.57%$149,625.00$140,125.00$130,625.00$121,778.13$113,401.50$106,455.42$100,679.64$95,635.31$91,105.00$87,005.75
    101.38%$130,625.00$121,125.00$112,495.83$104,345.63$97,821.50$92,522.08$87,922.50$83,790.00$80,048.06$76,603.25
    111.18%$111,625.00$103,431.25$95,585.83$89,620.63$84,901.50$80,805.42$77,099.29$73,725.94$70,600.83$67,720.75
    121.00%$95,237.50$87,566.25$82,285.83$78,220.63$74,641.50$71,345.00$68,311.79$65,472.81$62,842.50$60,358.25
    130.84%$79,895.00$75,810.00$72,548.33$69,492.50$66,566.50$63,824.17$61,220.71$58,793.13$56,482.78$54,254.50
    140.76%$71,725.00$68,875.00$66,025.00$63,234.38$60,610.00$58,108.33$55,778.57$53,556.25$51,405.56$49,305.00
    150.69%$66,025.00$63,175.00$60,404.17$57,831.25$55,385.00$53,120.83$50,960.71$48,865.63$46,813.89$44,811.50
    160.64%$60,325.00$57,593.75$55,100.00$52,725.00$50,540.00$48,450.00$46,414.29$44,412.50$42,454.44$40,641.00
    170.58%$54,862.50$52,487.50$50,191.67$48,093.75$46,075.00$44,095.83$42,139.29$40,220.63$38,453.89$36,917.00
    180.53%$50,112.50$47,856.25$45,837.50$43,878.13$41,942.50$40,018.75$38,128.93$36,402.81$34,923.06$33,653.75
    190.48%$45,600.00$43,700.00$41,800.00$39,900.00$38,000.00$36,131.67$34,444.29$33,024.38$31,825.00$30,818.00
    200.44%$41,800.00$39,900.00$38,000.00$36,100.00$34,238.00$32,585.00$31,227.86$30,103.13$29,175.56$28,395.50
    210.40%$38,000.00$36,100.00$34,200.00$32,347.50$30,742.00$29,465.83$28,432.14$27,597.50$26,906.11$26,315.00
    220.36%$34,200.00$32,300.00$30,463.33$28,927.50$27,759.00$26,837.50$26,111.43$25,519.38$25,016.67$24,576.50
    230.32%$30,400.00$28,595.00$27,170.00$26,148.75$25,365.00$24,763.33$24,279.29$23,868.75$23,507.22$23,180.00
    240.28%$26,790.00$25,555.00$24,731.67$24,106.25$23,636.00$23,259.17$22,935.71$22,645.63$22,377.78$22,125.50
    250.26%$24,320.00$23,702.50$23,211.67$22,847.50$22,553.00$22,293.33$22,053.57$21,826.25$21,607.22
    260.24%$23,085.00$22,657.50$22,356.67$22,111.25$21,888.00$21,675.83$21,470.00$21,268.13
    270.23%$22,230.00$21,992.50$21,786.67$21,588.75$21,394.00$21,200.83$21,008.57
    280.23%$21,755.00$21,565.00$21,375.00$21,185.00$20,995.00$20,805.00
    290.23%$21,375.00$21,185.00$20,995.00$20,805.00$20,615.00
    300.22%$20,995.00$20,805.00$20,615.00$20,425.00
    310.22%$20,615.00$20,425.00$20,235.00
    320.21%$20,235.00$20,045.00
    330.21%$19,855.00

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -1

    -18

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T4

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    T4

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Harris English
    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    -13

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -1

    -13

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -1
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