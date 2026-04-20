12H AGO
Purse breakdown: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
1 Min Read
Griffin, Novak’s winning highlights from Zurich Classic
The PGA TOUR heads to Avondale, Louisiana, this week for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. TPC Louisiana will host, with $9.5 million up for grabs. See below for the full purse breakdown.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|14.45%
|$1,372,750.00
|2
|5.90%
|$560,500.00
|$463,718.75
|$412,062.50
|$376,140.63
|$346,987.50
|$321,218.75
|$299,419.64
|$280,695.31
|$264,020.83
|$248,781.25
|3
|3.86%
|$366,937.50
|$337,843.75
|$314,687.50
|$293,609.38
|$273,362.50
|$255,906.25
|$240,723.21
|$226,960.94
|$214,145.83
|$202,255.00
|4
|3.25%
|$308,750.00
|$288,562.50
|$269,166.67
|$249,968.75
|$233,700.00
|$219,687.50
|$206,964.29
|$195,046.88
|$183,956.94
|$173,550.75
|5
|2.83%
|$268,375.00
|$249,375.00
|$230,375.00
|$214,937.50
|$201,875.00
|$190,000.00
|$178,803.57
|$168,357.81
|$158,528.61
|$149,848.25
|6
|2.42%
|$230,375.00
|$211,375.00
|$197,125.00
|$185,250.00
|$174,325.00
|$163,875.00
|$154,069.64
|$144,797.81
|$136,678.61
|$129,613.25
|7
|2.02%
|$192,375.00
|$180,500.00
|$170,208.33
|$160,312.50
|$150,575.00
|$141,352.08
|$132,572.50
|$124,966.56
|$118,417.50
|$112,608.25
|8
|1.77%
|$168,625.00
|$159,125.00
|$149,625.00
|$140,125.00
|$131,147.50
|$122,605.42
|$115,336.79
|$109,172.81
|$103,745.28
|$98,857.00
|9
|1.57%
|$149,625.00
|$140,125.00
|$130,625.00
|$121,778.13
|$113,401.50
|$106,455.42
|$100,679.64
|$95,635.31
|$91,105.00
|$87,005.75
|10
|1.38%
|$130,625.00
|$121,125.00
|$112,495.83
|$104,345.63
|$97,821.50
|$92,522.08
|$87,922.50
|$83,790.00
|$80,048.06
|$76,603.25
|11
|1.18%
|$111,625.00
|$103,431.25
|$95,585.83
|$89,620.63
|$84,901.50
|$80,805.42
|$77,099.29
|$73,725.94
|$70,600.83
|$67,720.75
|12
|1.00%
|$95,237.50
|$87,566.25
|$82,285.83
|$78,220.63
|$74,641.50
|$71,345.00
|$68,311.79
|$65,472.81
|$62,842.50
|$60,358.25
|13
|0.84%
|$79,895.00
|$75,810.00
|$72,548.33
|$69,492.50
|$66,566.50
|$63,824.17
|$61,220.71
|$58,793.13
|$56,482.78
|$54,254.50
|14
|0.76%
|$71,725.00
|$68,875.00
|$66,025.00
|$63,234.38
|$60,610.00
|$58,108.33
|$55,778.57
|$53,556.25
|$51,405.56
|$49,305.00
|15
|0.69%
|$66,025.00
|$63,175.00
|$60,404.17
|$57,831.25
|$55,385.00
|$53,120.83
|$50,960.71
|$48,865.63
|$46,813.89
|$44,811.50
|16
|0.64%
|$60,325.00
|$57,593.75
|$55,100.00
|$52,725.00
|$50,540.00
|$48,450.00
|$46,414.29
|$44,412.50
|$42,454.44
|$40,641.00
|17
|0.58%
|$54,862.50
|$52,487.50
|$50,191.67
|$48,093.75
|$46,075.00
|$44,095.83
|$42,139.29
|$40,220.63
|$38,453.89
|$36,917.00
|18
|0.53%
|$50,112.50
|$47,856.25
|$45,837.50
|$43,878.13
|$41,942.50
|$40,018.75
|$38,128.93
|$36,402.81
|$34,923.06
|$33,653.75
|19
|0.48%
|$45,600.00
|$43,700.00
|$41,800.00
|$39,900.00
|$38,000.00
|$36,131.67
|$34,444.29
|$33,024.38
|$31,825.00
|$30,818.00
|20
|0.44%
|$41,800.00
|$39,900.00
|$38,000.00
|$36,100.00
|$34,238.00
|$32,585.00
|$31,227.86
|$30,103.13
|$29,175.56
|$28,395.50
|21
|0.40%
|$38,000.00
|$36,100.00
|$34,200.00
|$32,347.50
|$30,742.00
|$29,465.83
|$28,432.14
|$27,597.50
|$26,906.11
|$26,315.00
|22
|0.36%
|$34,200.00
|$32,300.00
|$30,463.33
|$28,927.50
|$27,759.00
|$26,837.50
|$26,111.43
|$25,519.38
|$25,016.67
|$24,576.50
|23
|0.32%
|$30,400.00
|$28,595.00
|$27,170.00
|$26,148.75
|$25,365.00
|$24,763.33
|$24,279.29
|$23,868.75
|$23,507.22
|$23,180.00
|24
|0.28%
|$26,790.00
|$25,555.00
|$24,731.67
|$24,106.25
|$23,636.00
|$23,259.17
|$22,935.71
|$22,645.63
|$22,377.78
|$22,125.50
|25
|0.26%
|$24,320.00
|$23,702.50
|$23,211.67
|$22,847.50
|$22,553.00
|$22,293.33
|$22,053.57
|$21,826.25
|$21,607.22
|26
|0.24%
|$23,085.00
|$22,657.50
|$22,356.67
|$22,111.25
|$21,888.00
|$21,675.83
|$21,470.00
|$21,268.13
|27
|0.23%
|$22,230.00
|$21,992.50
|$21,786.67
|$21,588.75
|$21,394.00
|$21,200.83
|$21,008.57
|28
|0.23%
|$21,755.00
|$21,565.00
|$21,375.00
|$21,185.00
|$20,995.00
|$20,805.00
|29
|0.23%
|$21,375.00
|$21,185.00
|$20,995.00
|$20,805.00
|$20,615.00
|30
|0.22%
|$20,995.00
|$20,805.00
|$20,615.00
|$20,425.00
|31
|0.22%
|$20,615.00
|$20,425.00
|$20,235.00
|32
|0.21%
|$20,235.00
|$20,045.00
|33
|0.21%
|$19,855.00
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.