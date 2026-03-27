Inside the Field: Valero Texas Open
3 Min Read
Mic’d up with Valero winner Brian Harman
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR heads to TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open, the second leg of the Texas two-step.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field and any updates below:
Winner of PGA or U.S. Open Championship
Morikawa, Collin
Spaun, J.J.
Winner of Masters
Matsuyama, Hideki
Winner of The Open Championship
Harman, Brian
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational in last three seasons
Henley, Russell
Åberg, Ludvig
FedExCup winner in last three seasons
Fleetwood, Tommy
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Campos, Rafael
Castillo, Ricky
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Finau, Tony
Fisk, Steven
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Glover, Lucas
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Mouw, William
Novak, Andrew
Pavon, Matthieu
Poston, J.T.
Schenk, Adam
Simpson, Webb
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Thompson, Davis
Valimaki, Sami
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Yu, Kevin
Past champion
Spieth, Jordan
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Berger, Daniel
McCarthy, Denny
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Michael
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Fowler, Rickie
Rodgers, Patrick
Hughes, Mackenzie
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 100 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Smalley, Alex
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Mitchell, Keith
Meissner, Mac
Højgaard, Nicolai
Woodland, Gary
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Hisatsune, Ryo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsor exemption
Snedeker, Brandt
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Jimmy
PGA section champion/Player of the year
Wylie, Austin
Top 10 from DP World Tour (not otherwise exempt)
Penge, Marco
Reitan, Kristoffer
Saddier, Adrien
Noren, Alex
Parry, John
Li, Haotong
Smith, Jordan
Brown, Dan
Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Kim, S.H.
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Coody, Pierceson
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Ford, David
Top 100 (Medical)
Hodges, Lee
Nos. 101–110 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Wallace, Matt
Hossler, Beau
Salinda, Isaiah
Lipsky, David
Fishburn, Patrick
Major medical extension
Zalatoris, Will
Todd, Brendon
Lee, K.H.
Wise, Aaron
Hoffman, Charley
Streelman, Kevin
Stanger, Jimmy
Waring, Paul
Nos. 111–125 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Svensson, Jesper
Ghim, Doug
Putnam, Andrew
Ventura, Kris
Power, Seamus