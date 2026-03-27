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Inside the Field: Valero Texas Open

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Inside the Field

Mic’d up with Valero winner Brian Harman

Mic’d up with Valero winner Brian Harman

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR heads to TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open, the second leg of the Texas two-step.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field and any updates below:

    Winner of PGA or U.S. Open Championship

    Morikawa, Collin
    Spaun, J.J.

    Winner of Masters

    Matsuyama, Hideki

    Winner of The Open Championship

    Harman, Brian

    Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational in last three seasons

    Henley, Russell
    Åberg, Ludvig

    FedExCup winner in last three seasons

    Fleetwood, Tommy

    Tournament winner in past two seasons

    Campos, Rafael
    Castillo, Ricky
    Dunlap, Nick
    Eckroat, Austin
    Finau, Tony
    Fisk, Steven
    Garnett, Brice
    Gerard, Ryan
    Glover, Lucas
    Higgo, Garrick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Homa, Max
    Horschel, Billy
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Tom
    Kirk, Chris
    Kizzire, Patton
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    McNealy, Maverick
    Mouw, William
    Novak, Andrew
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Poston, J.T.
    Schenk, Adam
    Simpson, Webb
    Straka, Sepp
    Taylor, Nick
    Thompson, Davis
    Valimaki, Sami
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Vilips, Karl
    Yu, Kevin

    Past champion

    Spieth, Jordan

    Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Berger, Daniel
    McCarthy, Denny
    Kim, Si Woo
    Kim, Michael
    Cauley, Bud
    Hoge, Tom
    Fowler, Rickie
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Schmid, Matti
    Grillo, Emiliano
    van Rooyen, Erik

    Top 100 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Hoey, Rico
    McGreevy, Max
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Smalley, Alex
    Whaley, Vince
    Cole, Eric
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Mitchell, Keith
    Meissner, Mac
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Woodland, Gary
    Roy, Kevin
    Hubbard, Mark
    Ramey, Chad
    Phillips, Chandler
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Walker, Danny
    Kanaya, Takumi

    Sponsor exemption

    Snedeker, Brandt
    Villegas, Camilo
    Walker, Jimmy

    PGA section champion/Player of the year

    Wylie, Austin

    Top 10 from DP World Tour (not otherwise exempt)

    Penge, Marco
    Reitan, Kristoffer
    Saddier, Adrien
    Noren, Alex
    Parry, John
    Li, Haotong
    Smith, Jordan
    Brown, Dan

    Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list

    Keefer, Johnny
    Blanchet, Chandler
    Smotherman, Austin
    Shipley, Neal
    Lebioda, Hank
    Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
    Kim, S.H.
    Lamprecht, Christo
    Chatfield, Davis
    Bauchou, Zach
    Coody, Pierceson
    Kang, Jeffrey
    Hirata, Kensei
    VanDerLaan, John
    Dou, Zecheng
    Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
    Nyholm, Pontus

    Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School

    Ewart, A.J.
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Svensson, Adam
    Rozo, Marcelo
    Wu, Dylan

    PGA TOUR University

    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon
    Ford, David

    Top 100 (Medical)

    Hodges, Lee

    Nos. 101–110 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list

    Wallace, Matt
    Hossler, Beau
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Lipsky, David
    Fishburn, Patrick

    Major medical extension

    Zalatoris, Will
    Todd, Brendon
    Lee, K.H.
    Wise, Aaron
    Hoffman, Charley
    Streelman, Kevin
    Stanger, Jimmy
    Waring, Paul

    Nos. 111–125 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list

    Svensson, Jesper
    Ghim, Doug
    Putnam, Andrew
    Ventura, Kris
    Power, Seamus

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    R2
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    -13

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    -10

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    -10

    T2

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    -9

    T4

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    -8

    T6

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*
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