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Inside the Field: Invites set for Masters Tournament

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Inside the Field

Rory McIlroy's road to the green jacket

Rory McIlroy's road to the green jacket

    Written by Staff

    The field has been released for the first major of the year, the 2026 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, contested at Augusta National Golf Club.

    The field that has qualified as of March 30 (qualifying categories in parentheses) is listed below. The final spot is up for grabs at the Valero Texas Open, which concludes on Sunday, April 5, if the winner has not already qualified.

    InviteesCountryQualification
    Åberg, LudvigSweden13, 18, 25
    Berger, DanielUnited States26
    Bhatia, AkshayUnited States17, 18, 25
    Bradley, KeeganUnited States17, 18, 25
    # Brennan, MichaelUnited States25
    # Bridgeman, JacobUnited States17, 18
    Burns, SamUnited States18, 25
    Cabrera, ÁngelArgentina1
    Campbell, BrianUnited States17
    Cantlay, PatrickUnited States18, 25
    Clark, WyndhamUnited States2, 15, 25
    Conners, CoreyCanada13, 18, 25
    Couples, FredUnited States1
    Day, JasonAustralia13
    DeChambeau, BrysonUnited States2, 13, 16,25
    Echavarria, NicoColombia17
    English, HarrisUnited States13, 15, 16, 18, 25
    #* Fang, EthanUnited States8
    Fitzpatrick, MattEngland2, 15, 17, 25
    Fleetwood, TommyEngland17, 18, 25
    Fox, RyanNew Zealand17, 25
    García, SergioSpain1
    # Gerard, RyanUnited States25
    # Gotterup, ChrisUnited States15, 17, 18, 19, 25
    Greyserman, MaxUnited States25
    # Griffin, BenUnited States17, 18, 25
    # Hall, HarryEngland18
    Harman, BrianUnited States3, 18, 25
    Hatton, TyrrellEngland14, 25
    Henley, RussellUnited States18, 25
    #* Herrington, JacksonUnited States7-B
    Højgaard, NicolaiDenmark26
    Højgaard, RasmusDenmark25
    #* Holtz, BrandonUnited States11
    Homa, MaxUnited States13
    Hovland, ViktorNorway14, 18, 25
    #* Howell, MasonUnited States7-A
    Im, SungjaeKorea13, 18, 25
    # Jarvis, CaseySouth Africa24
    Johnson, DustinUnited States1
    Johnson, ZachUnited States1, 13
    # Kataoka, NaoyukiJapan21
    # Keefer, JohnUnited States25
    Kim, Si WooKorea25
    Kim, MichaelUnited States25
    Kitayama, KurtUnited States17, 25
    Knapp, JakeUnited States26
    Koepka, BrooksUnited States4
    #* Laopakdee, FifaThailand9
    Lee, Min WooAustralia25
    Li, HaotongChina15
    Lowry, ShaneIreland18, 25
    MacIntyre, RobertScotland14, 18, 25
    Matsuyama, HidekiJapan1, 18, 25
    McCarty, MattUnited States26
    McIlroy, RoryNorthern Ireland1, 5, 18, 25
    # McKibbin, TomNorthern Ireland22
    McNealy, MaverickUnited States18, 25
    Mickelson, PhilUnited States1, 4
    Morikawa, CollinUnited States3, 17, 18, 25
    # Neergaard-Petersen, RasmusDenmark23, 25
    Noren, AlexSweden25
    # Novak, AndrewUnited States18, 25
    Olazábal, José MaríaSpain1
    Ortiz, CarlosMexico14
    # Penge, MarcoEngland20, 25
    Potgieter, AldrichSouth Africa17
    #* Pulcini, MateoArgentina10
    Rahm, JonSpain1, 2
    Rai, AaronEngland25
    Reed, PatrickUnited States1, 13, 25
    # Reitan, KristofferNorway25
    Riley, DavisUnited States16
    Rose, JustinEngland13, 17, 18, 25
    Schauffele, XanderUnited States3, 4, 13, 25
    Scheffler, ScottieUnited States1, 3, 4, 5, 13, 17, 18, 25
    Schwartzel, CharlSouth Africa1
    Scott, AdamAustralia1
    Singh, VijayFiji1
    Smith, CameronAustralia3
    Spaun, J.J.United States2, 18, 25
    Spieth, JordanUnited States1
    # Stevens, SamuelUnited States25
    Straka, SeppAustria17, 18, 25
    Taylor, NickCanada18
    Thomas, JustinUnited States4, 17, 18, 25
    # Valimaki, SamiFinland25
    Watson, BubbaUnited States1
    Weir, MikeCanada1
    Willett, DannyEngland1
    Woodland, GaryUnited States17
    Woods, TigerUnited States1
    Young, CameronUnited States5, 14, 17, 18, 25
    # Denotes first Masters
    * Denotes Amateur
    ^ The Masters Committee, at its discretion, also invites international players not otherwise qualified.

    Categories for 2026 Masters Tournament eligibility

    1. Masters Tournament champions (lifetime)
    2. U.S. Open champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)
    3. The Open champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)
    4. PGA champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)
    5. Winners of THE PLAYERS championship (three years)
    6. Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)
    7. Current U.S. Amateur champion (7-a) (honorary, non-competing after one year) and the Runner-up (7-b) to the current U.S. Amateur champion
    8. Current The Amateur champion (honorary, non-competing after one year)
    9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)
    10. Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)
    11. Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)
    12. Current NCAA Division I Men's Individual champion (one year)
    13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament
    14. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open
    15. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's The Open Championship
    16. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship
    17. Individual winners of PGA TOUR events that award a full-point allocation applied to the season-ending TOUR Championship
    18. Those qualifying and eligible for the previous year's season-ending TOUR Championship
    19. Current Genesis Scottish Open champion (one year)
    20. Current Spanish Open champion (one year)
    21. Current Japan Open champion (one year)
    22. Current Hong Kong Open champion (one year)
    23. Current Australian Open champion (one year)
    24. Current South African Open champion (one year)
    25. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
    26. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

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    Inside the Field
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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