Inside the Field: Invites set for Masters Tournament
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Rory McIlroy's road to the green jacket
Written by Staff
The field has been released for the first major of the year, the 2026 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, contested at Augusta National Golf Club.
The field that has qualified as of March 30 (qualifying categories in parentheses) is listed below. The final spot is up for grabs at the Valero Texas Open, which concludes on Sunday, April 5, if the winner has not already qualified.
|Invitees
|Country
|Qualification
|Åberg, Ludvig
|Sweden
|13, 18, 25
|Berger, Daniel
|United States
|26
|Bhatia, Akshay
|United States
|17, 18, 25
|Bradley, Keegan
|United States
|17, 18, 25
|# Brennan, Michael
|United States
|25
|# Bridgeman, Jacob
|United States
|17, 18
|Burns, Sam
|United States
|18, 25
|Cabrera, Ángel
|Argentina
|1
|Campbell, Brian
|United States
|17
|Cantlay, Patrick
|United States
|18, 25
|Clark, Wyndham
|United States
|2, 15, 25
|Conners, Corey
|Canada
|13, 18, 25
|Couples, Fred
|United States
|1
|Day, Jason
|Australia
|13
|DeChambeau, Bryson
|United States
|2, 13, 16,25
|Echavarria, Nico
|Colombia
|17
|English, Harris
|United States
|13, 15, 16, 18, 25
|#* Fang, Ethan
|United States
|8
|Fitzpatrick, Matt
|England
|2, 15, 17, 25
|Fleetwood, Tommy
|England
|17, 18, 25
|Fox, Ryan
|New Zealand
|17, 25
|García, Sergio
|Spain
|1
|# Gerard, Ryan
|United States
|25
|# Gotterup, Chris
|United States
|15, 17, 18, 19, 25
|Greyserman, Max
|United States
|25
|# Griffin, Ben
|United States
|17, 18, 25
|# Hall, Harry
|England
|18
|Harman, Brian
|United States
|3, 18, 25
|Hatton, Tyrrell
|England
|14, 25
|Henley, Russell
|United States
|18, 25
|#* Herrington, Jackson
|United States
|7-B
|Højgaard, Nicolai
|Denmark
|26
|Højgaard, Rasmus
|Denmark
|25
|#* Holtz, Brandon
|United States
|11
|Homa, Max
|United States
|13
|Hovland, Viktor
|Norway
|14, 18, 25
|#* Howell, Mason
|United States
|7-A
|Im, Sungjae
|Korea
|13, 18, 25
|# Jarvis, Casey
|South Africa
|24
|Johnson, Dustin
|United States
|1
|Johnson, Zach
|United States
|1, 13
|# Kataoka, Naoyuki
|Japan
|21
|# Keefer, John
|United States
|25
|Kim, Si Woo
|Korea
|25
|Kim, Michael
|United States
|25
|Kitayama, Kurt
|United States
|17, 25
|Knapp, Jake
|United States
|26
|Koepka, Brooks
|United States
|4
|#* Laopakdee, Fifa
|Thailand
|9
|Lee, Min Woo
|Australia
|25
|Li, Haotong
|China
|15
|Lowry, Shane
|Ireland
|18, 25
|MacIntyre, Robert
|Scotland
|14, 18, 25
|Matsuyama, Hideki
|Japan
|1, 18, 25
|McCarty, Matt
|United States
|26
|McIlroy, Rory
|Northern Ireland
|1, 5, 18, 25
|# McKibbin, Tom
|Northern Ireland
|22
|McNealy, Maverick
|United States
|18, 25
|Mickelson, Phil
|United States
|1, 4
|Morikawa, Collin
|United States
|3, 17, 18, 25
|# Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
|Denmark
|23, 25
|Noren, Alex
|Sweden
|25
|# Novak, Andrew
|United States
|18, 25
|Olazábal, José María
|Spain
|1
|Ortiz, Carlos
|Mexico
|14
|# Penge, Marco
|England
|20, 25
|Potgieter, Aldrich
|South Africa
|17
|#* Pulcini, Mateo
|Argentina
|10
|Rahm, Jon
|Spain
|1, 2
|Rai, Aaron
|England
|25
|Reed, Patrick
|United States
|1, 13, 25
|# Reitan, Kristoffer
|Norway
|25
|Riley, Davis
|United States
|16
|Rose, Justin
|England
|13, 17, 18, 25
|Schauffele, Xander
|United States
|3, 4, 13, 25
|Scheffler, Scottie
|United States
|1, 3, 4, 5, 13, 17, 18, 25
|Schwartzel, Charl
|South Africa
|1
|Scott, Adam
|Australia
|1
|Singh, Vijay
|Fiji
|1
|Smith, Cameron
|Australia
|3
|Spaun, J.J.
|United States
|2, 18, 25
|Spieth, Jordan
|United States
|1
|# Stevens, Samuel
|United States
|25
|Straka, Sepp
|Austria
|17, 18, 25
|Taylor, Nick
|Canada
|18
|Thomas, Justin
|United States
|4, 17, 18, 25
|# Valimaki, Sami
|Finland
|25
|Watson, Bubba
|United States
|1
|Weir, Mike
|Canada
|1
|Willett, Danny
|England
|1
|Woodland, Gary
|United States
|17
|Woods, Tiger
|United States
|1
|Young, Cameron
|United States
|5, 14, 17, 18, 25
|# Denotes first Masters
* Denotes Amateur
^ The Masters Committee, at its discretion, also invites international players not otherwise qualified.
Categories for 2026 Masters Tournament eligibility
1. Masters Tournament champions (lifetime)
2. U.S. Open champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)
3. The Open champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)
4. PGA champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)
5. Winners of THE PLAYERS championship (three years)
6. Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)
7. Current U.S. Amateur champion (7-a) (honorary, non-competing after one year) and the Runner-up (7-b) to the current U.S. Amateur champion
8. Current The Amateur champion (honorary, non-competing after one year)
9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)
10. Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)
11. Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)
12. Current NCAA Division I Men's Individual champion (one year)
13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament
14. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open
15. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's The Open Championship
16. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship
17. Individual winners of PGA TOUR events that award a full-point allocation applied to the season-ending TOUR Championship
18. Those qualifying and eligible for the previous year's season-ending TOUR Championship
19. Current Genesis Scottish Open champion (one year)
20. Current Spanish Open champion (one year)
21. Current Japan Open champion (one year)
22. Current Hong Kong Open champion (one year)
23. Current Australian Open champion (one year)
24. Current South African Open champion (one year)
25. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
26. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament