Inside the Field: Valspar Championship
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Viktor Hovland birdies two of last three holes to pave way to victory at Valspar
Written by Staff
The 2026 PGA TOUR season heads to the Innisbrook Resort for the Valspar Championship.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field below:
Winner of PGA or U.S. Open Championship
Clark, Wyndham
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Koepka, Brooks
Schauffele, Xander
Spaun, J.J.
Thomas, Justin
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Castillo, Ricky
Davis, Cam
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Finau, Tony
Fisk, Steven
Garnett, Brice
Glover, Lucas
Griffin, Ben
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kizzire, Patton
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
Mouw, William
Novak, Andrew
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Rai, Aaron
Riley, Davis
Schenk, Adam
Simpson, Webb
Taylor, Nick
Thompson, Davis
Vilips, Karl
Yu, Kevin
Winner of FedExCup in past five seasons
Cantlay, Patrick
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard or The Genesis Invitational
Hovland, Viktor
Bhatia, Akshay
Bridgeman, Jacob
Top 100 prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Conners, Corey
English, Harris
Lowry, Shane
Hall, Harry
MacIntyre, Robert
Taylor, Nick
McNealy, Maverick
Im, Sungjae
Kim, Michael
Fowler, Rickie
Pendrith, Taylor
Glover, Lucas
Kim, Si Woo
Stevens, Sam
McCarthy, Denny
Day, Jason
Berger, Daniel
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Poston, J.T.
Vegas, Jhonattan
Greyserman, Max
Hoey, Rico
Kirk, Chris
Rai, Aaron
McGreevy, Max
Spieth, Jordan
Rodgers, Patrick
Knapp, Jake
Yu, Kevin
Schmid, Matti
Highsmith, Joe
Jaeger, Stephan
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Grillo, Emiliano
Hughes, Mackenzie
Smalley, Alex
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Riley, Davis
Thompson, Davis
McCarty, Matt
Mitchell, Keith
Finau, Tony
Højgaard, Rasmus
Meissner, Mac
Davis, Cam
van Rooyen, Erik
Højgaard, Nicolai
Woodland, Gary
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Hisatsune, Ryo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Vilips, Karl
Past champion of Valspar Championship
Moore, Taylor
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Conners, Corey
Im, Sungjae
Kim, Michael
Cauley, Bud
Spieth, Jordan
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Hughes, Mackenzie
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 100 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Smalley, Alex
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Mitchell, Keith
Højgaard, Rasmus
Meissner, Mac
Højgaard, Nicolai
Woodland, Gary
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Hisatsune, Ryo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsors exemptions
Hadwin, Adam
Kuchar, Matt
Snedeker, Brandt
PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year
Koch, Greg
Leading players on DP World Tour (not otherwise exempt)
Penge, Marco
Reitan, Kristoffer
Saddier, Adrien
Parry, John
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Smith, Jordan
Brown, Dan
Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Kim, S.H.
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Coody, Pierceson
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Ford, David
Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Theegala, Sahith
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Brown, Blades
Peterson, Paul
Streelman, Kevin
Skinns, David
Blair, Zac
Svensson, Jesper
Paul, Jeremy
Major medical extension
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Willett, Danny
Stanger, Jimmy
Waring, Paul
Nos. 101–110 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Wallace, Matt
Hossler, Beau
Salinda, Isaiah
Lipsky, David
Fishburn, Patrick
Nos. 111–125 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Ghim, Doug