PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
30M AGO

Inside the Field: Valspar Championship

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

Viktor Hovland birdies two of last three holes to pave way to victory at Valspar

Viktor Hovland birdies two of last three holes to pave way to victory at Valspar

    Written by Staff

    The 2026 PGA TOUR season heads to the Innisbrook Resort for the Valspar Championship.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field below:

    Winner of PGA or U.S. Open Championship

    Clark, Wyndham
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Koepka, Brooks
    Schauffele, Xander
    Spaun, J.J.
    Thomas, Justin

    Tournament winner in past two seasons

    Bradley, Keegan
    Brennan, Michael
    Campbell, Brian
    Campos, Rafael
    Castillo, Ricky
    Davis, Cam
    Dunlap, Nick
    Eckroat, Austin
    Finau, Tony
    Fisk, Steven
    Garnett, Brice
    Glover, Lucas
    Griffin, Ben
    Higgo, Garrick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Homa, Max
    Horschel, Billy
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Tom
    Kizzire, Patton
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    Mouw, William
    Novak, Andrew
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Rai, Aaron
    Riley, Davis
    Schenk, Adam
    Simpson, Webb
    Taylor, Nick
    Thompson, Davis
    Vilips, Karl
    Yu, Kevin

    Winner of FedExCup in past five seasons

    Cantlay, Patrick

    Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard or The Genesis Invitational

    Hovland, Viktor
    Bhatia, Akshay
    Bridgeman, Jacob

    Top 100 prior season FedExCup Fall points list

    Conners, Corey
    English, Harris
    Lowry, Shane
    Hall, Harry
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Taylor, Nick
    McNealy, Maverick
    Im, Sungjae
    Kim, Michael
    Fowler, Rickie
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Glover, Lucas
    Kim, Si Woo
    Stevens, Sam
    McCarthy, Denny
    Day, Jason
    Berger, Daniel
    Cauley, Bud
    Hoge, Tom
    Poston, J.T.
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Greyserman, Max
    Hoey, Rico
    Kirk, Chris
    Rai, Aaron
    McGreevy, Max
    Spieth, Jordan
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Knapp, Jake
    Yu, Kevin
    Schmid, Matti
    Highsmith, Joe
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Smalley, Alex
    Whaley, Vince
    Cole, Eric
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Riley, Davis
    Thompson, Davis
    McCarty, Matt
    Mitchell, Keith
    Finau, Tony
    Højgaard, Rasmus
    Meissner, Mac
    Davis, Cam
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Woodland, Gary
    Roy, Kevin
    Hubbard, Mark
    Ramey, Chad
    Phillips, Chandler
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Walker, Danny
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Vilips, Karl

    Past champion of Valspar Championship

    Moore, Taylor

    Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Conners, Corey
    Im, Sungjae
    Kim, Michael
    Cauley, Bud
    Spieth, Jordan
    Greyserman, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Schmid, Matti
    Grillo, Emiliano
    van Rooyen, Erik

    Top 100 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Hoey, Rico
    McGreevy, Max
    Smalley, Alex
    Whaley, Vince
    Cole, Eric
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Mitchell, Keith
    Højgaard, Rasmus
    Meissner, Mac
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Woodland, Gary
    Roy, Kevin
    Hubbard, Mark
    Ramey, Chad
    Phillips, Chandler
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Walker, Danny
    Kanaya, Takumi

    Sponsors exemptions

    Hadwin, Adam
    Kuchar, Matt
    Snedeker, Brandt

    PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year

    Koch, Greg

    Leading players on DP World Tour (not otherwise exempt)

    Penge, Marco
    Reitan, Kristoffer
    Saddier, Adrien
    Parry, John
    Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
    Smith, Jordan
    Brown, Dan

    Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list

    Keefer, Johnny
    Blanchet, Chandler
    Smotherman, Austin
    Shipley, Neal
    Lebioda, Hank
    Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
    Kim, S.H.
    Chatfield, Davis
    Bauchou, Zach
    Coody, Pierceson
    Kang, Jeffrey
    Hirata, Kensei
    VanDerLaan, John
    Dou, Zecheng
    Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
    Nyholm, Pontus

    Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School

    Ewart, A.J.
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Svensson, Adam
    Rozo, Marcelo
    Wu, Dylan

    PGA TOUR University

    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon
    Ford, David

    Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Theegala, Sahith

    Top 10 and ties from previous event

    Brown, Blades
    Peterson, Paul
    Streelman, Kevin
    Skinns, David
    Blair, Zac
    Svensson, Jesper
    Paul, Jeremy

    Major medical extension

    Hodges, Lee
    Hoffman, Charley
    Willett, Danny
    Stanger, Jimmy
    Waring, Paul

    Nos. 101–110 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list

    Wallace, Matt
    Hossler, Beau
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Lipsky, David
    Fishburn, Patrick

    Nos. 111–125 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list

    Ghim, Doug

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 13, 2026

    Bradley fights to make cut, admits 'I'm still heartbroken from the Ryder Cup'

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Mar 13, 2026

    McIlroy projected to make cut at THE PLAYERS

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Mar 13, 2026

    Signature Scroll: JT proves resilient, Rory struggles at THE PLAYERS

    Signature Scroll
    R2
    In Progress

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    T1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    -10

    T1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    15

    -10

    T1

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    15

    3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    -7

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    14

    -7

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    14
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW