28M AGO

Inside the Field: THE PLAYERS Championship

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Rory’s McIlroy’s winning highlights from THE PLAYERS

Rory’s McIlroy’s winning highlights from THE PLAYERS

    Written by Staff

    The Florida swing continues at the 52nd edition of THE PLAYERS Championship, which returns to TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    The TOUR's best will tee it up, including two-time champions Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who will be defending his epic 2025 title won in a playoff, and other past champions like Adam Scott, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field below:

    Tournament winner in past two seasons
    Brennan, Michael
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Campbell, Brian
    Echavarria, Nico
    Fisk, Steven
    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Fox, Ryan
    Gerard, Ryan
    Gotterup, Chris
    Griffin, Ben
    Harman, Brian
    Higgo, Garrick
    Hovland, Viktor
    Kitayama, Kurt
    Lee, Min Woo
    McIlroy, Rory
    Morikawa, Collin
    Mouw, William
    Novak, Andrew
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Rose, Justin
    Schauffele, Xander
    Scheffler, Scottie
    Schenk, Adam
    Spaun, J.J.
    Straka, Sepp
    Thomas, Justin
    Valimaki, Sami
    Young, Cameron

    Winner of the Masters Tournament
    Matsuyama, Hideki

    Winner of the U.S. Open
    Clark, Wyndham
    Fitzpatrick, Matt

    Winner of the PGA Championship
    Koepka, Brooks

    Winner of the FedExCup
    Cantlay, Patrick

    Winner of the World Golf Championship Match Play
    Burns, Sam

    Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard or The Genesis Invitational
    Henley, Russell
    Åberg, Ludvig

    Top 100 prior season FedExCup Fall points list
    Conners, Corey
    Bhatia, Akshay
    English, Harris
    Lowry, Shane
    Hall, Harry
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Taylor, Nick
    McNealy, Maverick
    Im, Sungjae
    Kim, Michael
    Fowler, Rickie
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Glover, Lucas
    Kim, Si Woo
    Stevens, Sam
    McCarthy, Denny
    Day, Jason
    Berger, Daniel
    Cauley, Bud
    Hoge, Tom
    Poston, J.T.
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Greyserman, Max
    Hoey, Rico
    Kirk, Chris
    Rai, Aaron
    McGreevy, Max
    Spieth, Jordan
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Knapp, Jake
    Yu, Kevin
    Schmid, Matti
    Highsmith, Joe
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Smalley, Alex
    Whaley, Vince
    Cole, Eric
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Riley, Davis
    Thompson, Davis
    McCarty, Matt
    Mitchell, Keith
    Finau, Tony
    Højgaard, Rasmus
    Meissner, Mac
    Davis, Cam
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Woodland, Gary
    Roy, Kevin
    Hubbard, Mark
    Ramey, Chad
    Phillips, Chandler
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Walker, Danny
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Vilips, Karl

    Top 100 (medical)
    Hodges, Lee

    Top 50 Official World Golf Ranking
    Noren, Alex
    Penge, Marco
    Reitan, Kristoffer
    Coody, Pierceson

    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Keefer, Johnny

    Below top 10 on current year FedExCup points
    Scott, Adam
    Smotherman, Austin
    Theegala, Sahith
    Moore, Taylor
    Putnam, Andrew
    Dahmen, Joel
    Li, Haotong
    Castillo, Ricky
    Dou, Zecheng
    Smith, Jordan
    Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
    Kim, S.H.
    Homa, Max
    Bauchou, Zach
    Ewart, A.J.
    Pavon, Matthieu

