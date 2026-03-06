Inside the Field: THE PLAYERS Championship
Written by Staff
The Florida swing continues at the 52nd edition of THE PLAYERS Championship, which returns to TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The TOUR's best will tee it up, including two-time champions Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who will be defending his epic 2025 title won in a playoff, and other past champions like Adam Scott, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field below:
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Brennan, Michael
Bridgeman, Jacob
Campbell, Brian
Echavarria, Nico
Fisk, Steven
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fox, Ryan
Gerard, Ryan
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Harman, Brian
Higgo, Garrick
Hovland, Viktor
Kitayama, Kurt
Lee, Min Woo
McIlroy, Rory
Morikawa, Collin
Mouw, William
Novak, Andrew
Potgieter, Aldrich
Rose, Justin
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Spaun, J.J.
Straka, Sepp
Thomas, Justin
Valimaki, Sami
Young, Cameron
Winner of the Masters Tournament
Matsuyama, Hideki
Winner of the U.S. Open
Clark, Wyndham
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Winner of the PGA Championship
Koepka, Brooks
Winner of the FedExCup
Cantlay, Patrick
Winner of the World Golf Championship Match Play
Burns, Sam
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard or The Genesis Invitational
Henley, Russell
Åberg, Ludvig
Top 100 prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Conners, Corey
Bhatia, Akshay
English, Harris
Lowry, Shane
Hall, Harry
MacIntyre, Robert
Taylor, Nick
McNealy, Maverick
Im, Sungjae
Kim, Michael
Fowler, Rickie
Pendrith, Taylor
Glover, Lucas
Kim, Si Woo
Stevens, Sam
McCarthy, Denny
Day, Jason
Berger, Daniel
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Poston, J.T.
Vegas, Jhonattan
Greyserman, Max
Hoey, Rico
Kirk, Chris
Rai, Aaron
McGreevy, Max
Spieth, Jordan
Rodgers, Patrick
Knapp, Jake
Yu, Kevin
Schmid, Matti
Highsmith, Joe
Jaeger, Stephan
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Grillo, Emiliano
Hughes, Mackenzie
Smalley, Alex
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Riley, Davis
Thompson, Davis
McCarty, Matt
Mitchell, Keith
Finau, Tony
Højgaard, Rasmus
Meissner, Mac
Davis, Cam
van Rooyen, Erik
Højgaard, Nicolai
Woodland, Gary
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Hisatsune, Ryo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Vilips, Karl
Top 100 (medical)
Hodges, Lee
Top 50 Official World Golf Ranking
Noren, Alex
Penge, Marco
Reitan, Kristoffer
Coody, Pierceson
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Keefer, Johnny
Below top 10 on current year FedExCup points
Scott, Adam
Smotherman, Austin
Theegala, Sahith
Moore, Taylor
Putnam, Andrew
Dahmen, Joel
Li, Haotong
Castillo, Ricky
Dou, Zecheng
Smith, Jordan
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Kim, S.H.
Homa, Max
Bauchou, Zach
Ewart, A.J.
Pavon, Matthieu