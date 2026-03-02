PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Reinaldo Simoni betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Amateur Reinaldo Simoni of Puerto Rico reacts after making birdie on the 11th green during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Reinaldo Simoni missed the cut at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Simoni at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Simoni's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-73E

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Simoni's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Simoni's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--

    Simoni's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cut with a score of even par.

    Simoni's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Simoni's advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are available for Simoni for the 2026 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simoni as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

