Reinaldo Simoni betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Amateur Reinaldo Simoni of Puerto Rico reacts after making birdie on the 11th green during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Reinaldo Simoni missed the cut at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Simoni's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-73
|E
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Simoni's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Simoni's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
Simoni's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cut with a score of even par.
Simoni's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Simoni's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Simoni for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simoni as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
