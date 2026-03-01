PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
13H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Nico Echavarria earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.73 million with Cognizant Classic victory

    Nico Echavarria claimed his third PGA TOUR title after a bogey-free weekend was enough to come from behind and snatch victory from a stumbling Shane Lowry at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Lowry had one hand on the trophy at PGA National before water-balls off the tee at the Bear Trap's par-4 16th and par-3 17th, all but handed the victory to Echavarria, who made a birdie himself on No. 17 to turn the tide fully.

    The win nets the Colombian $1.73 million and 500 FedExCup points as well as a trip to the Masters Tournament.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.

    POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Nico Echavarria267 / -17500.000$1,728,000.00
    T2Taylor Moore269 / -15208.333$726,400.00
    T2Shane Lowry269 / -15208.333$726,400.00
    T2Austin Smotherman269 / -15208.333$726,400.00
    5Ricky Castillo271 / -13110.000$393,600.00
    T6Nicolai Højgaard273 / -1191.667$324,000.00
    T6William Mouw273 / -1191.667$324,000.00
    T6Keith Mitchell273 / -1191.667$324,000.00
    T9Brooks Koepka274 / -1072.500$252,000.00
    T9Rasmus Højgaard274 / -1072.500$252,000.00
    T9Matti Schmid274 / -1072.500$252,000.00
    T9Joel Dahmen274 / -1072.500$252,000.00
    T13Pontus Nyholm275 / -956.250$182,400.00
    T13Max Homa275 / -956.250$182,400.00
    T13Patton Kizzire275 / -956.250$182,400.00
    T13A.J. Ewart275 / -956.250$182,400.00
    T17Matthieu Pavon276 / -846.000$132,000.00
    T17Sudarshan Yellamaraju276 / -846.000$132,000.00
    T17Chad Ramey276 / -846.000$132,000.00
    T17Kristoffer Reitan276 / -846.000$132,000.00
    T17Takumi Kanaya276 / -846.000$132,000.00
    T17Zecheng Dou276 / -846.000$132,000.00
    T23Jordan Smith277 / -732.556$77,600.00
    T23Ryan Gerard277 / -732.556$77,600.00
    T23Mackenzie Hughes277 / -732.556$77,600.00
    T23Kevin Roy277 / -732.556$77,600.00
    T23Zach Bauchou277 / -732.556$77,600.00
    T23Adrien Dumont de Chassart277 / -732.556$77,600.00
    T23Mark Hubbard277 / -732.556$77,600.00
    T23Aaron Rai277 / -732.556$77,600.00
    T23Beau Hossler277 / -732.556$77,600.00
    T32Haotong Li278 / -622.300$54,816.00
    T32David Ford278 / -622.300$54,816.00
    T32Daniel Berger278 / -622.300$54,816.00
    T32Kevin Streelman278 / -622.300$54,816.00
    T32Jimmy Stanger278 / -622.300$54,816.00
    T37Christiaan Bezuidenhout279 / -518.000$45,600.00
    T37Eric Cole279 / -518.000$45,600.00
    T37Steven Fisk279 / -518.000$45,600.00
    T40Danny Walker280 / -411.375$31,776.00
    T40Max McGreevy280 / -411.375$31,776.00
    T40Hank Lebioda280 / -411.375$31,776.00
    T40Patrick Fishburn280 / -411.375$31,776.00
    T40Matt Wallace280 / -411.375$31,776.00
    T40Dan Brown280 / -411.375$31,776.00
    T40Austin Eckroat280 / -411.375$31,776.00
    T40Garrick Higgo280 / -411.375$31,776.00
    T40Ben Silverman280 / -411.375$31,776.00
    T40Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen280 / -411.375$31,776.00
    T40Lee Hodges280 / -411.375$31,776.00
    T40Thorbjørn Olesen280 / -411.375$31,776.00
    T52Carson Young281 / -36.750$22,992.00
    T52Alex Smalley281 / -36.750$22,992.00
    T52Seamus Power281 / -36.750$22,992.00
    T52Michael Brennan281 / -36.750$22,992.00
    T56Emiliano Grillo282 / -25.600$22,176.00
    T56Chan Kim282 / -25.600$22,176.00
    T56Adrien Saddier282 / -25.600$22,176.00
    59Tom Kim283 / -15.200$21,792.00
    T60Adam Schenk284 / E4.900$21,504.00
    T60Davis Thompson284 / E4.900$21,504.00
    62Billy Horschel285 / 14.600$21,216.00
    T63Jackson Suber286 / 24.200$20,832.00
    T63John Parry286 / 24.200$20,832.00
    T63Chandler Phillips286 / 24.200$20,832.00
    66Dylan Wu288 / 43.800$20,448.00
    67Joe Highsmith290 / 63.600$20,256.00

