Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Nico Echavarria earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.73 million with Cognizant Classic victory
Nico Echavarria claimed his third PGA TOUR title after a bogey-free weekend was enough to come from behind and snatch victory from a stumbling Shane Lowry at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Lowry had one hand on the trophy at PGA National before water-balls off the tee at the Bear Trap's par-4 16th and par-3 17th, all but handed the victory to Echavarria, who made a birdie himself on No. 17 to turn the tide fully.
The win nets the Colombian $1.73 million and 500 FedExCup points as well as a trip to the Masters Tournament.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Nico Echavarria
|267 / -17
|500.000
|$1,728,000.00
|T2
|Taylor Moore
|269 / -15
|208.333
|$726,400.00
|T2
|Shane Lowry
|269 / -15
|208.333
|$726,400.00
|T2
|Austin Smotherman
|269 / -15
|208.333
|$726,400.00
|5
|Ricky Castillo
|271 / -13
|110.000
|$393,600.00
|T6
|Nicolai Højgaard
|273 / -11
|91.667
|$324,000.00
|T6
|William Mouw
|273 / -11
|91.667
|$324,000.00
|T6
|Keith Mitchell
|273 / -11
|91.667
|$324,000.00
|T9
|Brooks Koepka
|274 / -10
|72.500
|$252,000.00
|T9
|Rasmus Højgaard
|274 / -10
|72.500
|$252,000.00
|T9
|Matti Schmid
|274 / -10
|72.500
|$252,000.00
|T9
|Joel Dahmen
|274 / -10
|72.500
|$252,000.00
|T13
|Pontus Nyholm
|275 / -9
|56.250
|$182,400.00
|T13
|Max Homa
|275 / -9
|56.250
|$182,400.00
|T13
|Patton Kizzire
|275 / -9
|56.250
|$182,400.00
|T13
|A.J. Ewart
|275 / -9
|56.250
|$182,400.00
|T17
|Matthieu Pavon
|276 / -8
|46.000
|$132,000.00
|T17
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|276 / -8
|46.000
|$132,000.00
|T17
|Chad Ramey
|276 / -8
|46.000
|$132,000.00
|T17
|Kristoffer Reitan
|276 / -8
|46.000
|$132,000.00
|T17
|Takumi Kanaya
|276 / -8
|46.000
|$132,000.00
|T17
|Zecheng Dou
|276 / -8
|46.000
|$132,000.00
|T23
|Jordan Smith
|277 / -7
|32.556
|$77,600.00
|T23
|Ryan Gerard
|277 / -7
|32.556
|$77,600.00
|T23
|Mackenzie Hughes
|277 / -7
|32.556
|$77,600.00
|T23
|Kevin Roy
|277 / -7
|32.556
|$77,600.00
|T23
|Zach Bauchou
|277 / -7
|32.556
|$77,600.00
|T23
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|277 / -7
|32.556
|$77,600.00
|T23
|Mark Hubbard
|277 / -7
|32.556
|$77,600.00
|T23
|Aaron Rai
|277 / -7
|32.556
|$77,600.00
|T23
|Beau Hossler
|277 / -7
|32.556
|$77,600.00
|T32
|Haotong Li
|278 / -6
|22.300
|$54,816.00
|T32
|David Ford
|278 / -6
|22.300
|$54,816.00
|T32
|Daniel Berger
|278 / -6
|22.300
|$54,816.00
|T32
|Kevin Streelman
|278 / -6
|22.300
|$54,816.00
|T32
|Jimmy Stanger
|278 / -6
|22.300
|$54,816.00
|T37
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|279 / -5
|18.000
|$45,600.00
|T37
|Eric Cole
|279 / -5
|18.000
|$45,600.00
|T37
|Steven Fisk
|279 / -5
|18.000
|$45,600.00
|T40
|Danny Walker
|280 / -4
|11.375
|$31,776.00
|T40
|Max McGreevy
|280 / -4
|11.375
|$31,776.00
|T40
|Hank Lebioda
|280 / -4
|11.375
|$31,776.00
|T40
|Patrick Fishburn
|280 / -4
|11.375
|$31,776.00
|T40
|Matt Wallace
|280 / -4
|11.375
|$31,776.00
|T40
|Dan Brown
|280 / -4
|11.375
|$31,776.00
|T40
|Austin Eckroat
|280 / -4
|11.375
|$31,776.00
|T40
|Garrick Higgo
|280 / -4
|11.375
|$31,776.00
|T40
|Ben Silverman
|280 / -4
|11.375
|$31,776.00
|T40
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|280 / -4
|11.375
|$31,776.00
|T40
|Lee Hodges
|280 / -4
|11.375
|$31,776.00
|T40
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|280 / -4
|11.375
|$31,776.00
|T52
|Carson Young
|281 / -3
|6.750
|$22,992.00
|T52
|Alex Smalley
|281 / -3
|6.750
|$22,992.00
|T52
|Seamus Power
|281 / -3
|6.750
|$22,992.00
|T52
|Michael Brennan
|281 / -3
|6.750
|$22,992.00
|T56
|Emiliano Grillo
|282 / -2
|5.600
|$22,176.00
|T56
|Chan Kim
|282 / -2
|5.600
|$22,176.00
|T56
|Adrien Saddier
|282 / -2
|5.600
|$22,176.00
|59
|Tom Kim
|283 / -1
|5.200
|$21,792.00
|T60
|Adam Schenk
|284 / E
|4.900
|$21,504.00
|T60
|Davis Thompson
|284 / E
|4.900
|$21,504.00
|62
|Billy Horschel
|285 / 1
|4.600
|$21,216.00
|T63
|Jackson Suber
|286 / 2
|4.200
|$20,832.00
|T63
|John Parry
|286 / 2
|4.200
|$20,832.00
|T63
|Chandler Phillips
|286 / 2
|4.200
|$20,832.00
|66
|Dylan Wu
|288 / 4
|3.800
|$20,448.00
|67
|Joe Highsmith
|290 / 6
|3.600
|$20,256.00