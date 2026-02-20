PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Inside the Field: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Inside the Field

Joe Highsmith earns first PGA TOUR win at Cognizant Classic

    Staff

    The 2026 PGA TOUR season heads to Florida for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field below:

    Friday, Feb. 20

    Kim, Michael (out, W/D)
    Snedeker, Brandt (in)
    Berger, Daniel (in)

    Winner of PGA or U.S. Open Championship
    Koepka, Brooks

    Tournament winner in past two seasons
    Brennan, Michael
    Campos, Rafael
    Davis, Cam
    Dunlap, Nick
    Echavarria, Nico
    Eckroat, Austin
    Fisk, Steven
    Garnett, Brice
    Gerard, Ryan
    Griffin, Ben
    Higgo, Garrick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Homa, Max
    Horschel, Billy
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Tom
    Kirk, Chris
    Kizzire, Patton
    Lowry, Shane
    Malnati, Peter
    Mouw, William
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Rai, Aaron
    Riley, Davis
    Schenk, Adam
    Simpson, Webb
    Thompson, Davis
    Valimaki, Sami
    Vilips, Karl
    Yu, Kevin

    Top 70 on prior year FedExCup points list
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Schmid, Matti
    Grillo, Emiliano
    van Rooyen, Erik

    Top 100 prior season FedExCup Fall points list
    Hoey, Rico
    McGreevy, Max
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Smalley, Alex
    Whaley, Vince
    Cole, Eric
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Mitchell, Keith
    Højgaard, Rasmus
    Meissner, Mac
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Woodland, Gary
    Roy, Kevin
    Hubbard, Mark
    Ramey, Chad
    Phillips, Chandler
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Walker, Danny
    Kanaya, Takumi

    Sponsors exemptions – unrestricted
    Brown, Blades
    Villegas, Camilo

    PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year
    Hicks, Justin

    Leading players on DP World Tour (not otherwise exempt)
    Reitan, Kristoffer
    Saddier, Adrien
    Parry, John
    Li, Haotong
    Nakajima, Keita
    Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
    Smith, Jordan
    Brown, Dan

    Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list
    Keefer, Johnny
    Blanchet, Chandler
    Smotherman, Austin
    Shipley, Neal
    Lebioda, Hank
    Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
    Kim, S.H.
    Lamprecht, Christo
    Chatfield, Davis
    Bauchou, Zach
    Kang, Jeffrey
    Hirata, Kensei
    VanDerLaan, John
    Dou, Zecheng
    Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
    Nyholm, Pontus

    Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
    Ewart, A.J.
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Svensson, Adam
    Rozo, Marcelo
    Wu, Dylan

    PGA TOUR University
    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon
    Ford, David

    Top 30 on prior Year FedExCup points list
    Scott, Adam

    Top 100 (medical)
    Hodges, Lee

    Nos. 101–110 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
    Castillo, Ricky
    Wallace, Matt
    Hossler, Beau
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Lipsky, David
    Fishburn, Patrick

    Major medical extension
    Zalatoris, Will
    Todd, Brendon
    Lee, K.H.
    Wise, Aaron
    Hoffman, Charley
    Willett, Danny
    Streelman, Kevin
    Stanger, Jimmy
    Waring, Paul

    Nos. 111–125 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
    Svensson, Jesper
    Ghim, Doug
    Putnam, Andrew
    Ventura, Kris
    Power, Seamus
    Kuchar, Matt
    Lower, Justin
    Moore, Taylor
    Dahmen, Joel

