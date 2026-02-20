Inside the Field: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Joe Highsmith earns first PGA TOUR win at Cognizant Classic
The 2026 PGA TOUR season heads to Florida for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field below:
Friday, Feb. 20
Kim, Michael (out, W/D)
Snedeker, Brandt (in)
Berger, Daniel (in)
Winner of PGA or U.S. Open Championship
Koepka, Brooks
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Brennan, Michael
Campos, Rafael
Davis, Cam
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Fisk, Steven
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Griffin, Ben
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Lowry, Shane
Malnati, Peter
Mouw, William
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Rai, Aaron
Riley, Davis
Schenk, Adam
Simpson, Webb
Thompson, Davis
Valimaki, Sami
Vilips, Karl
Yu, Kevin
Top 70 on prior year FedExCup points list
Bridgeman, Jacob
Rodgers, Patrick
Hughes, Mackenzie
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 100 prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Smalley, Alex
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Mitchell, Keith
Højgaard, Rasmus
Meissner, Mac
Højgaard, Nicolai
Woodland, Gary
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsors exemptions – unrestricted
Brown, Blades
Villegas, Camilo
PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year
Hicks, Justin
Leading players on DP World Tour (not otherwise exempt)
Reitan, Kristoffer
Saddier, Adrien
Parry, John
Li, Haotong
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Smith, Jordan
Brown, Dan
Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Kim, S.H.
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Ford, David
Top 30 on prior Year FedExCup points list
Scott, Adam
Top 100 (medical)
Hodges, Lee
Nos. 101–110 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Castillo, Ricky
Wallace, Matt
Hossler, Beau
Salinda, Isaiah
Lipsky, David
Fishburn, Patrick
Major medical extension
Zalatoris, Will
Todd, Brendon
Lee, K.H.
Wise, Aaron
Hoffman, Charley
Willett, Danny
Streelman, Kevin
Stanger, Jimmy
Waring, Paul
Nos. 111–125 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Svensson, Jesper
Ghim, Doug
Putnam, Andrew
Ventura, Kris
Power, Seamus
Kuchar, Matt
Lower, Justin
Moore, Taylor
Dahmen, Joel