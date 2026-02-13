Inside the Field: The Genesis Invitational
2 Min Read
Best shots from The Genesis Invitational in 2025
Written by Staff
The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with The Genesis Invitational, the second Signature Event of the season.
Ludvig Åberg returns to defend his title at The Genesis Invitational. The event returns to The Riviera Country Club after being held at Torrey Pines in 2025. The season's second Signature Event brings a loaded field, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, five-time major champion Rory McIlroy, and 2024 event champion Hideki Matsuyama.
The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking, which can be found here.
See the field list below.
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List
Fleetwood, Tommy
Henley, Russell
Cantlay, Patrick
Scheffler, Scottie
Young, Cameron
Conners, Corey
Burns, Sam
Bradley, Keegan
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Hovland, Viktor
Harman, Brian
Bhatia, Akshay
English, Harris
Lowry, Shane
Hall, Harry
MacIntyre, Robert
Morikawa, Collin
Taylor, Nick
Åberg, Ludvig
Rose, Justin
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Spaun, J.J.
Novak, Andrew
Bridgeman, Jacob
Matsuyama, Hideki
Straka, Sepp
Kim, Michael
Fowler, Rickie
Pendrith, Taylor
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Kitayama, Kurt
Glover, Lucas
Kim, Si Woo
Stevens, Sam
Gerard, Ryan
McCarthy, Denny
Day, Jason
Schauffele, Xander
Fox, Ryan
Berger, Daniel
Campbell, Brian
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Poston, J.T.
Vegas, Jhonattan
Aon Next 10 (FedExCup Fall Points List through The RSM Classic)
Valimaki, Sami
Greyserman, Max
Higgo, Garrick
Hoey, Rico
Echavarria, Nico
Potgieter, Aldrich
Rai, Aaron
Lee, Min Woo
McGreevy, Max
Spieth, Jordan
Leading finisher from the DP World Tour Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt
Penge, Marco
Aon Swing 5
Coody, Pierceson
Hisatsune, Ryo
Knapp, Jake
McCarty, Matt
Rodgers, Patrick
Sponsor exemption
Homa, Max
Kim, Tom
Scott, Adam
Sponsor exemption - Charlie Sifford Award Winner
Theegala, Sahith
Top 30 OWGR – PGA TOUR Member
Noren, Alex
2025 FedExCup Fall Points List
Yu, Kevin
Clark, Wyndham
Schmid, Matti