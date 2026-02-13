PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Inside the Field: The Genesis Invitational

    The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with The Genesis Invitational, the second Signature Event of the season.

    Ludvig Åberg returns to defend his title at The Genesis Invitational. The event returns to The Riviera Country Club after being held at Torrey Pines in 2025. The season's second Signature Event brings a loaded field, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, five-time major champion Rory McIlroy, and 2024 event champion Hideki Matsuyama.

    The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking, which can be found here.

    See the field list below.

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List

    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Henley, Russell
    Cantlay, Patrick
    Scheffler, Scottie
    Young, Cameron
    Conners, Corey
    Burns, Sam
    Bradley, Keegan
    Gotterup, Chris
    Griffin, Ben
    Hovland, Viktor
    Harman, Brian
    Bhatia, Akshay
    English, Harris
    Lowry, Shane
    Hall, Harry
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Morikawa, Collin
    Taylor, Nick
    Åberg, Ludvig
    Rose, Justin
    McIlroy, Rory
    McNealy, Maverick
    Spaun, J.J.
    Novak, Andrew
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Matsuyama, Hideki
    Straka, Sepp
    Kim, Michael
    Fowler, Rickie
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Kitayama, Kurt
    Glover, Lucas
    Kim, Si Woo
    Stevens, Sam
    Gerard, Ryan
    McCarthy, Denny
    Day, Jason
    Schauffele, Xander
    Fox, Ryan
    Berger, Daniel
    Campbell, Brian
    Cauley, Bud
    Hoge, Tom
    Poston, J.T.
    Vegas, Jhonattan

    Aon Next 10 (FedExCup Fall Points List through The RSM Classic)

    Valimaki, Sami
    Greyserman, Max
    Higgo, Garrick
    Hoey, Rico
    Echavarria, Nico
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Rai, Aaron
    Lee, Min Woo
    McGreevy, Max
    Spieth, Jordan

    Leading finisher from the DP World Tour Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt

    Penge, Marco

    Aon Swing 5

    Coody, Pierceson
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Knapp, Jake
    McCarty, Matt
    Rodgers, Patrick

    Sponsor exemption

    Homa, Max
    Kim, Tom
    Scott, Adam

    Sponsor exemption - Charlie Sifford Award Winner

    Theegala, Sahith

    Top 30 OWGR – PGA TOUR Member

    Noren, Alex

    2025 FedExCup Fall Points List

    Yu, Kevin
    Clark, Wyndham
    Schmid, Matti

