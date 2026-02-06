Inside the Field: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rory McIlroy wins the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the first Signature Event of the season. Rory McIlroy will defend his title in his season debut on TOUR.
The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking, which can be found here.
See the field at Pebble Beach:
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List
Fleetwood, Tommy
Henley, Russell
Cantlay, Patrick
Scheffler, Scottie
Young, Cameron
Conners, Corey
Burns, Sam
Bradley, Keegan
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Hovland, Viktor
Harman, Brian
Bhatia, Akshay
English, Harris
Lowry, Shane
Hall, Harry
MacIntyre, Robert
Morikawa, Collin
Taylor, Nick
Åberg, Ludvig
Rose, Justin
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Spaun, J.J.
Novak, Andrew
Bridgeman, Jacob
Matsuyama, Hideki
Straka, Sepp
Kim, Michael
Fowler, Rickie
Pendrith, Taylor
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Kitayama, Kurt
Glover, Lucas
Kim, Si Woo
Stevens, Sam
Gerard, Ryan
McCarthy, Denny
Day, Jason
Schauffele, Xander
Fox, Ryan
Berger, Daniel
Campbell, Brian
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Poston, J.T.
Vegas, Jhonattan
Aon Next 10 (FedExCup Fall Points List through The RSM Classic)
Valimaki, Sami
Greyserman, Max
Higgo, Garrick
Hoey, Rico
Echavarria, Nico
Potgieter, Aldrich
Kirk, Chris
Rai, Aaron
Lee, Min Woo
McGreevy, Max
Leading finisher from the DP World Tour Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt
Penge, Marco
Aon Swing 5
To be determined upon conclusion of WM Phoenix Open
Sponsor exemption
Finau, Tony
Horschel, Billy
Mitchell, Keith
Top 30 OWGR – PGA TOUR Member
Noren, Alex
2025 FedExCup Fall Points List
Spieth, Jordan
Knapp, Jake
Yu, Kevin
Clark, Wyndham
Schmid, Matti
Highsmith, Joe
Jaeger, Stephan
Schenk, Adam
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Grillo, Emiliano
Hughes, Mackenzie
Fisk, Steven