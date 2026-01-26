PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo finished tied for 15th at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Castillo's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1567-75-70-75-1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-73-64-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-70-68-70-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic365-65-69-62-21--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-69-73-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-67-70-69-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC65-73-4--

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.479 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.715 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0740.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.407-0.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.1080.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.4670.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2420.715

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a -0.407 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo has delivered a 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 32.64% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

