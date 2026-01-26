Ricky Castillo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo finished tied for 15th at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Castillo's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|67-75-70-75
|-1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-73-64-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|3
|65-65-69-62
|-21
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-69-73-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-67-70-69
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|65-73
|-4
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.479 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.715 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.074
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.407
|-0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.108
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.467
|0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.242
|0.715
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a -0.407 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo has delivered a 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 32.64% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.