Adam Svensson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, most recently shooting 2-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to break through at this tournament.
Svensson's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|2024
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|2023
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|2022
|79
|72-69-79-78
|+10
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished 79th at 10-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-63
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|68-68-64-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|60-75-68-65
|-16
|52.000
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.172
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.447
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.358
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.920
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.287
|-0.094
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.172 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.447 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Svensson has posted a -0.920 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29.
- Svensson has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points (73rd) and has broken par 25.40% of the time (87th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.