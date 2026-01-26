Adam Svensson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Svensson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.

Svensson has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.