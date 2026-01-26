Kensei Hirata betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Kensei Hirata of Japan plays a shot on the first hole prior to The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kensei Hirata has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Hirata's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|32.5
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|68-63-70-69
|-10
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
- Hirata has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged 0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.619
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.371
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.258
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.315
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.417
|0.358
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.619 (27th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hirata sported a 0.371 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 10th with an 80.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.43, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Hirata has earned 33 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking him 42nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
