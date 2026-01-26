Kensei Hirata betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.619 (27th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hirata sported a 0.371 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 10th with an 80.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.43, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.