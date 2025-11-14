Inside the Field: The RSM Classic
Joel Dahmen secures his 2025 PGA TOUR card at The RSM Classic
The FedExCup Fall finale takes place at The RSM Classic, which returns to Sea Island, Georgia, from Nov. 20-23. This is the final opportunity for players outside of the top 100 in the FedExCup to earn their TOUR card.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winner of The Open Championship
Harman, Brian
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Brennan, Michael
Campos, Rafael
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Fisk, Steven
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Hardy, Nick
Highsmith, Joe
Hodges, Lee
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
McCarty, Matt
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Novak, Andrew
Pavon, Matthieu
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Riley, Davis
Svensson, Adam
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Davis
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Yu, Kevin
Simpson, Webb
Career money exemption
Kisner, Kevin
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemptions: DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, Q-school category
Howell, Mason
Westmoreland, Kyle
Sponsor exemptions: PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt
Duncan, Tyler
Love III, Davis
Sponsor exemptions: unrestricted
Brown, Blades
Keefer, Johnny
Redman, Doc
Valdes, Brendan
PGA Club Professional Champion
Polland, Ben
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Sanders, Matt
Past champion
Streb, Robert
Top 30 in FedExCup Playoffs in prior year
Schenk, Adam
An, Byeong Hun
Hoge, Tom
Top 70 in prior year FedExCup through the Playoffs
McCarthy, Denny
Hadwin, Adam
Cole, Eric
Rodgers, Patrick
Todd, Brendon
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 in FedExCup Fall in prior year
Hossler, Beau
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Berger, Daniel
Whaley, Vince
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Kuchar, Matt
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Cauley, Bud
PGA TOUR University Accelerated: current season
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
DP World Tour / Korn Ferry Tour / Q-School Category: reordered
Roy, Kevin
Thorbjornsen, Michael
McGreevy, Max
Walker, Danny
Salinda, Isaiah
Svensson, Jesper
Higgs, Harry
Castillo, Ricky
Suber, Jackson
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Ventura, Kris
Peterson, Paul
Paul, Jeremy
Kanaya, Takumi
Griffin, Lanto
Goodwin, Noah
Cummins, Quade
Rozner, Antoine
Capan III, Frankie
Chandler, Will
Norgaard, Niklas
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Dickson, Taylor
Pak, John
Buckley, Hayden
Del Solar, Cristobal
Riedel, Matthew
Cone, Trevor
Hoshino, Rikuya
Velo, Kevin
Thornberry, Braden
Streelman, Kevin
Andersen, Mason
Onishi, Kaito
Widing, Tim
Covello, Vince
Ford, David
Endycott, Harrison
Minor medical extension
Albertson, Anders
Reorder category - category 37 through 44
Coody, Pierceson
Springer, Hayden
Johnson, Zach
Montgomery, Taylor
Champ, Cameron
Gordon, Will
Mullinax, Trey
Bramlett, Joseph
Blair, Zac
Wu, Dylan
Martin, Ben
NeSmith, Matt
Byrd, Jonathan
Cook, Austin
Laird, Martin
Piercy, Scott
Hadley, Chesson
Hahn, James
Merritt, Troy
Dufner, Jason
Watney, Nick
Shelton, Robby
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien