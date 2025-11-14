PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Inside the Field: The RSM Classic

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Joel Dahmen secures his 2025 PGA TOUR card at The RSM Classic

    Written by Staff

    The FedExCup Fall finale takes place at The RSM Classic, which returns to Sea Island, Georgia, from Nov. 20-23. This is the final opportunity for players outside of the top 100 in the FedExCup to earn their TOUR card.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of The Open Championship

    Harman, Brian

    Tournament winner in past two seasons

    Brennan, Michael
    Campos, Rafael
    Echavarria, Nico
    Eckroat, Austin
    English, Harris
    Fisk, Steven
    Garnett, Brice
    Gerard, Ryan
    Hardy, Nick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Hodges, Lee
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Si Woo
    Kirk, Chris
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knapp, Jake
    List, Luke
    McCarty, Matt
    Moore, Taylor
    Mouw, William
    Novak, Andrew
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Poston, J.T.
    Power, Seamus
    Riley, Davis
    Svensson, Adam
    Theegala, Sahith
    Thompson, Davis
    Vilips, Karl
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt
    Yu, Kevin
    Simpson, Webb

    Career money exemption

    Kisner, Kevin
    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemptions: DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, Q-school category

    Howell, Mason
    Westmoreland, Kyle

    Sponsor exemptions: PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt

    Duncan, Tyler
    Love III, Davis

    Sponsor exemptions: unrestricted

    Brown, Blades
    Keefer, Johnny
    Redman, Doc
    Valdes, Brendan

    PGA Club Professional Champion

    Polland, Ben

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

    Sanders, Matt

    Past champion

    Streb, Robert

    Top 30 in FedExCup Playoffs in prior year

    Schenk, Adam
    An, Byeong Hun
    Hoge, Tom

    Top 70 in prior year FedExCup through the Playoffs

    McCarthy, Denny
    Hadwin, Adam
    Cole, Eric
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Todd, Brendon
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 in FedExCup Fall in prior year

    Hossler, Beau
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Mitchell, Keith
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Berger, Daniel
    Whaley, Vince
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Kuchar, Matt
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension

    Cauley, Bud

    PGA TOUR University Accelerated: current season

    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon

    DP World Tour / Korn Ferry Tour / Q-School Category: reordered

    Roy, Kevin
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    McGreevy, Max
    Walker, Danny
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Svensson, Jesper
    Higgs, Harry
    Castillo, Ricky
    Suber, Jackson
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Ventura, Kris
    Peterson, Paul
    Paul, Jeremy
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Griffin, Lanto
    Goodwin, Noah
    Cummins, Quade
    Rozner, Antoine
    Capan III, Frankie
    Chandler, Will
    Norgaard, Niklas
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Dickson, Taylor
    Pak, John
    Buckley, Hayden
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Riedel, Matthew
    Cone, Trevor
    Hoshino, Rikuya
    Velo, Kevin
    Thornberry, Braden
    Streelman, Kevin
    Andersen, Mason
    Onishi, Kaito
    Widing, Tim
    Covello, Vince
    Ford, David
    Endycott, Harrison

    Minor medical extension

    Albertson, Anders

    Reorder category - category 37 through 44

    Coody, Pierceson
    Springer, Hayden
    Johnson, Zach
    Montgomery, Taylor
    Champ, Cameron
    Gordon, Will
    Mullinax, Trey
    Bramlett, Joseph
    Blair, Zac
    Wu, Dylan
    Martin, Ben
    NeSmith, Matt
    Byrd, Jonathan
    Cook, Austin
    Laird, Martin
    Piercy, Scott
    Hadley, Chesson
    Hahn, James
    Merritt, Troy
    Dufner, Jason
    Watney, Nick
    Shelton, Robby
    Dumont de Chassart, Adrien


    Nov 10, 2025

    Gordon Sargent betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jesper Svensson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Nov 10, 2025

    Henry Smart betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
