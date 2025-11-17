Michael Brennan betting profile: The RSM Classic
Michael Brennan of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Michael Brennan will make his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the last five years when the tournament takes place at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23. The tournament features a $7.0 million purse with defending champion Maverick McNealy looking to repeat after his 16-under victory in 2024.
At The RSM Classic
- This marks Brennan's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|1
|67-65-64-66
|-22
|--
|Sept. 8, 2024
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|T3
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|160.000
|Sept. 1, 2024
|CRMC Championship presented by Gertens
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open
|T9
|63-71-69-65
|-20
|72.500
|Aug. 18, 2024
|Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op
|T5
|67-63-69-66
|-15
|90.000
|Aug. 4, 2024
|BioSteel Championship
|T23
|66-62-68-67
|-17
|36.375
|July 28, 2024
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open
|T6
|68-64-67-66
|-23
|91.667
|July 21, 2024
|Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top 10 five times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.866 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 0.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.899
|0.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.511
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.288
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.347
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|4.045
|0.684
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.899 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.511 mark. He maintained a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivered a 1.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.08 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 30.09% of the time with an 11.11% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of The RSM Classic.
