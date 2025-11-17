PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Brennan of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Michael Brennan will make his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the last five years when the tournament takes place at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23. The tournament features a $7.0 million purse with defending champion Maverick McNealy looking to repeat after his 16-under victory in 2024.

    Latest odds for Brennan at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This marks Brennan's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Brennan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5969-68-70-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship167-65-64-66-22--
    Sept. 8, 2024Fortinet Cup ChampionshipT367-67-69-74-3160.000
    Sept. 1, 2024CRMC Championship presented by GertensMC71-69E--
    Aug. 25, 2024CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba OpenT963-71-69-65-2072.500
    Aug. 18, 2024Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-OpT567-63-69-66-1590.000
    Aug. 4, 2024BioSteel ChampionshipT2366-62-68-67-1736.375
    July 28, 2024Commissionaires Ottawa OpenT668-64-67-66-2391.667
    July 21, 2024Bromont Open presented by DesjardinsMC66-71-3--

    Brennan's recent performances

    • Brennan has finished in the top 10 five times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Brennan has an average of 0.866 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has averaged 0.684 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.8990.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5110.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.288-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.347-0.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-4.0450.684

    Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.899 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.511 mark. He maintained a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brennan delivered a 1.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.08 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 30.09% of the time with an 11.11% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

