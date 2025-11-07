Inside the Field: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Sahith Theegala leads the field heading to Bermuda
Written by Staff
The FedExCup Fall heads to Bermuda for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which returns to scenic Port Royal Golf Club from Nov. 13-16.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Brennan, Michael
Campos, Rafael
Echavarria, Nico
Fisk, Steven
Hardy, Nick
Hodges, Lee
List, Luke
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Pavon, Matthieu
Power, Seamus
Svensson, Adam
Theegala, Sahith
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Yu, Kevin
Career money exemption
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemptions: DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, Q-School category
Smart, Henry
Zielinski, Andrew
Sponsor exemptions: unrestricted
Betschart, Oliver
Brown, Blades
Couilleau, Oscar
Haddrell, Will
Hastings, Justin
Johnson, Chase
Leseur, Kenny
Watts, Tyler
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Ferrier, Paul
Top 30 in FedExCup Playoffs
Schenk, Adam
Top 70 in prior year FedExCup through the Playoffs
Hadwin, Adam
Cole, Eric
Rodgers, Patrick
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 in FedExCup Fall
Hossler, Beau
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Sigg, Greyson
Kuchar, Matt
Kim, Chan
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Mullinax, Trey
Willett, Danny
PGA TOUR University Accelerated: current season
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
DP World Tour / Korn Ferry Tour / Q-School Category: reordered
Roy, Kevin
McGreevy, Max
Walker, Danny
Salinda, Isaiah
Svensson, Jesper
Higgs, Harry
Castillo, Ricky
Suber, Jackson
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Ventura, Kris
Peterson, Paul
Paul, Jeremy
Kanaya, Takumi
Griffin, Lanto
Goodwin, Noah
Cummins, Quade
Rozner, Antoine
Manassero, Matteo
Capan III, Frankie
Chandler, Will
Norgaard, Niklas
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Dickson, Taylor
Pak, John
Buckley, Hayden
Del Solar, Cristobal
Riedel, Matthew
Cone, Trevor
Hoshino, Rikuya
Velo, Kevin
Knowles, Philip
Thornberry, Braden
Streelman, Kevin
Andersen, Mason
Onishi, Kaito
Covello, Vince
Ford, David
Endycott, Harrison
Reorder category: Category 37-44
Coody, Pierceson
Springer, Hayden
Montgomery, Taylor
Champ, Cameron
Gordon, Will
Bramlett, Joseph
Blair, Zac
Wu, Dylan
Martin, Ben
NeSmith, Matt
Byrd, Jonathan
Cook, Austin