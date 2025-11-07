PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Inside the Field: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Sahith Theegala leads the field heading to Bermuda

Sahith Theegala leads the field heading to Bermuda

    Written by Staff

    The FedExCup Fall heads to Bermuda for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which returns to scenic Port Royal Golf Club from Nov. 13-16.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Tournament winner in past two seasons

    Brennan, Michael
    Campos, Rafael
    Echavarria, Nico
    Fisk, Steven
    Hardy, Nick
    Hodges, Lee
    List, Luke
    Molinari, Francesco
    Moore, Taylor
    Mouw, William
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Power, Seamus
    Svensson, Adam
    Theegala, Sahith
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt
    Yu, Kevin

    Career money exemption

    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemptions: DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, Q-School category

    Smart, Henry
    Zielinski, Andrew

    Sponsor exemptions: unrestricted

    Betschart, Oliver
    Brown, Blades
    Couilleau, Oscar
    Haddrell, Will
    Hastings, Justin
    Johnson, Chase
    Leseur, Kenny
    Watts, Tyler

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

    Ferrier, Paul

    Top 30 in FedExCup Playoffs

    Schenk, Adam

    Top 70 in prior year FedExCup through the Playoffs

    Hadwin, Adam
    Cole, Eric
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 in FedExCup Fall

    Hossler, Beau
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Whaley, Vince
    Sigg, Greyson
    Kuchar, Matt
    Kim, Chan
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension

    Mullinax, Trey
    Willett, Danny

    PGA TOUR University Accelerated: current season

    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon

    DP World Tour / Korn Ferry Tour / Q-School Category: reordered

    Roy, Kevin
    McGreevy, Max
    Walker, Danny
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Svensson, Jesper
    Higgs, Harry
    Castillo, Ricky
    Suber, Jackson
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Ventura, Kris
    Peterson, Paul
    Paul, Jeremy
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Griffin, Lanto
    Goodwin, Noah
    Cummins, Quade
    Rozner, Antoine
    Manassero, Matteo
    Capan III, Frankie
    Chandler, Will
    Norgaard, Niklas
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Dickson, Taylor
    Pak, John
    Buckley, Hayden
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Riedel, Matthew
    Cone, Trevor
    Hoshino, Rikuya
    Velo, Kevin
    Knowles, Philip
    Thornberry, Braden
    Streelman, Kevin
    Andersen, Mason
    Onishi, Kaito
    Covello, Vince
    Ford, David
    Endycott, Harrison

    Reorder category: Category 37-44

    Coody, Pierceson
    Springer, Hayden
    Montgomery, Taylor
    Champ, Cameron
    Gordon, Will
    Bramlett, Joseph
    Blair, Zac
    Wu, Dylan
    Martin, Ben
    NeSmith, Matt
    Byrd, Jonathan
    Cook, Austin

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Emiliano Grillo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Rafael Campos betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Hayden Buckley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    R2
    In Progress

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F*

    -17

    1

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F*

    2

    Nick Dunlap
    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F*

    -16

    2

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F*

    T3

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    -15

    T3

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    17

    -15

    T3

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    17

    T5

    Victor Perez
    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    -14

    T5

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T5

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    -14

    T5

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW