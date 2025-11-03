PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Gordon Sargent will compete in the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3868-70-71-69-10--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-70+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2467-73-72-66-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6270-67-76-69-24.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6771-66-73-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-75+13--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.716 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has averaged -0.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.3450.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.582-0.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0480.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5590.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.416-0.218

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.345 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 334.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has recorded a -0.582 mark. He has hit 63.56% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.40 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.89% of the time.
    • Sargent currently ranks 205th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 29 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

