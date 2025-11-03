Gordon Sargent betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Gordon Sargent will compete in the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico from Nov. 6-9.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|67-73-72-66
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|62
|70-67-76-69
|-2
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|71-66-73-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.716 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -0.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.345
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.582
|-0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.048
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.559
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.416
|-0.218
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.345 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 334.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has recorded a -0.582 mark. He has hit 63.56% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.40 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.89% of the time.
- Sargent currently ranks 205th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 29 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
