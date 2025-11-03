PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Taylor betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nick Taylor finished tied for 53rd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Taylor's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    2023T5370-67-72-67-8
    2022T3367-69-67-71-10
    2020T2667-70-70-69-8

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 26th at 8-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1967-67-68-70-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-68-71-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4467-71-72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-68+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-66-73-69-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1766-68-69-71-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-71-70-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1366-65-69-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday469-68-74-73-4325.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+6--

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged -0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1070.002-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.427-0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.0970.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.128-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.654-0.065

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.002 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.427 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 68.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
    • Taylor has earned 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 18th on TOUR, and he has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.31% (35th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

