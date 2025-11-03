Tyler Weaver betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Tyler Weaver has not competed in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 for the tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Weaver's first time competing in the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Weaver's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
Weaver's recent performances
- Weaver missed the cut at the U.S. Open in his most recent appearance.
- He has an average of 1.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Weaver has averaged 0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Weaver's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.174
|1.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.575
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.467
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.075
|-1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.208
|0.208
Weaver's advanced stats and rankings
- Weaver posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.174 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Weaver sported a 0.575 mark. He posted a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Weaver delivered a -1.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 33.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 8.33% of the time with a 27.78% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Weaver as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
