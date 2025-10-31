Inside the Field: World Wide Technology Championship
3 Min Read
J.J. Spaun drains 64-foot birdie putt to win U.S. Open
Written by Staff
The FedExCup Fall heads to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship, which returns to the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Winner of PGA or U.S. Open Championship
Clark, Wyndham
Spaun, J.J.
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Brennan, Michael
Campos, Rafael
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Fisk, Steven
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hardy, Nick
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hodges, Lee
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Si Woo
Kizzire, Patton
List, Luke
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Pavon, Matthieu
Power, Seamus
Riley, Davis
Svensson, Adam
Taylor, Nick
van Rooyen, Erik
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Yu, Kevin
Career money exemption
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemptions: PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt
Donald, Luke
Montgomery, Taylor
Sponsor exemptions: unrestricted
Gordon, Will
Keefer, Johnny
Knade, Peter
Weaver, Tyler
Designated exemptions
Gil Leyva, Emilio
Gonzalez, Emilio
Madariaga, Alejandro
Morales, Omar
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Sapp, Garrett
Top 30 in FedExCup Playoffs
Schenk, Adam
Hoge, Tom
Top 70 in prior year FedExCup through the Playoffs
Hadwin, Adam
Cole, Eric
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 in FedExCup Fall
Hossler, Beau
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Kuchar, Matt
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Norlander, Henrik
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Wise, Aaron
Mullinax, Trey
PGA TOUR University Accelerated: current season
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Ford, David
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Coody, Pierceson
DP World Tour / Korn Ferry Tour / Q-School Category: reordered
Roy, Kevin
Thorbjornsen, Michael
McGreevy, Max
Salinda, Isaiah
Svensson, Jesper
Higgs, Harry
Castillo, Ricky
Suber, Jackson
Ventura, Kris
Peterson, Paul
Paul, Jeremy
Kanaya, Takumi
Griffin, Lanto
Goodwin, Noah
Cummins, Quade
Rozner, Antoine
Capan III, Frankie
Chandler, Will
Norgaard, Niklas
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Dickson, Taylor
Pak, John
Buckley, Hayden
Del Solar, Cristobal
Riedel, Matthew
Cone, Trevor
Hoshino, Rikuya
Velo, Kevin
Thornberry, Braden