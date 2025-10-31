Inside the Field: World Wide Technology Championship

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    The FedExCup Fall heads to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship, which returns to the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of PGA or U.S. Open Championship

    Clark, Wyndham
    Spaun, J.J.

    Tournament winner in past two seasons

    Brennan, Michael
    Campos, Rafael
    Dunlap, Nick
    Echavarria, Nico
    Eckroat, Austin
    Fisk, Steven
    Griffin, Ben
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hardy, Nick
    Higgo, Garrick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Hodges, Lee
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Si Woo
    Kizzire, Patton
    List, Luke
    Molinari, Francesco
    Moore, Taylor
    Mouw, William
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Power, Seamus
    Riley, Davis
    Svensson, Adam
    Taylor, Nick
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt
    Yu, Kevin

    Career money exemption

    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemptions: PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt

    Donald, Luke
    Montgomery, Taylor

    Sponsor exemptions: unrestricted

    Gordon, Will
    Keefer, Johnny
    Knade, Peter
    Weaver, Tyler

    Designated exemptions

    Gil Leyva, Emilio
    Gonzalez, Emilio
    Madariaga, Alejandro
    Morales, Omar

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

    Sapp, Garrett

    Top 30 in FedExCup Playoffs

    Schenk, Adam
    Hoge, Tom

    Top 70 in prior year FedExCup through the Playoffs

    Hadwin, Adam
    Cole, Eric
    Greyserman, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 in FedExCup Fall

    Hossler, Beau
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Mitchell, Keith
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Whaley, Vince
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Kuchar, Matt
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Norlander, Henrik
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension

    Wise, Aaron
    Mullinax, Trey

    PGA TOUR University Accelerated: current season

    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon

    Top 10 and ties from previous event

    Ford, David
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Coody, Pierceson

    DP World Tour / Korn Ferry Tour / Q-School Category: reordered

    Roy, Kevin
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    McGreevy, Max
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Svensson, Jesper
    Higgs, Harry
    Castillo, Ricky
    Suber, Jackson
    Ventura, Kris
    Peterson, Paul
    Paul, Jeremy
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Griffin, Lanto
    Goodwin, Noah
    Cummins, Quade
    Rozner, Antoine
    Capan III, Frankie
    Chandler, Will
    Norgaard, Niklas
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Dickson, Taylor
    Pak, John
    Buckley, Hayden
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Riedel, Matthew
    Cone, Trevor
    Hoshino, Rikuya
    Velo, Kevin
    Thornberry, Braden

    Sponsored by CDW