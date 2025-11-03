PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)



    Austin Eckroat won this tournament last year at 24-under. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 as the defending champion for the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Eckroat's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024168-67-66-63-24
    2023T3869-68-67-69-11
    2021T1269-69-67-65-14

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 24-under.
    

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5673-70-74-68+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-70-68-71-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3970-65-68-69-1215.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1163-71-67-68-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6071-67-73-68-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2562-71-71-71-538.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5773-73-81-78+179.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-67-72-68E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6772-70-77-72+76.750

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.532 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2500.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2090.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green171-0.397-0.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.1040.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.0420.252

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
    • Eckroat has earned 371 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

