Austin Eckroat betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Austin Eckroat of the United States hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat won this tournament last year at 24-under. He returns to El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 as the defending champion for the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Eckroat's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|68-67-66-63
|-24
|2023
|T38
|69-68-67-69
|-11
|2021
|T12
|69-69-67-65
|-14
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 24-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|73-70-74-68
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|70-65-68-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|63-71-67-68
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|71-67-73-68
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|62-71-71-71
|-5
|38.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|57
|73-73-81-78
|+17
|9.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-67-72-68
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|72-70-77-72
|+7
|6.750
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.532 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.250
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.209
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|171
|-0.397
|-0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.104
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.042
|0.252
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
- Eckroat has earned 371 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
