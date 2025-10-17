Inside the Field: Bank of Utah Championship
3 Min Read
PGA TOUR players talk FedExCup Fall
Written by Staff
The FedExCup Fall continues at Black Desert Resort for the Bank of Utah Championship, contested in Ivins, Utah, from Oct. 23-26.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (last three years)
Horschel, Billy
Kitayama, Kurt
Tournament winner (last two years)
Campos, Rafael
Day, Jason
Dunlap, Nick
Fisk, Steven
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Grillo, Emiliano
Hardy, Nick
Highsmith, Joe
Hodges, Lee
Homa, Max
Jaeger, Stephan
Kizzire, Patton
List, Luke
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Potgieter, Aldrich
Power, Seamus
Svensson, Adam
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Davis
van Rooyen, Erik
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Yu, Kevin
Career money exemption
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemption — DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry category
Brennan, Michael
Lundell, Carson
Sponsor exemption — unrestricted
Akina, Kihei
Howe, Connor
Liechty, David
Summerhays, Preston
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Sharp, Tommy
Top 30 on the FedExCup
Schenk, Adam
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hoge, Tom
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup through the Playoffs
Hadwin, Adam
Noren, Alex
Rodgers, Patrick
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 FedExCup Fall
Hossler, Beau
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Kim, Chan
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major Medical Extension
Mullinax, Trey
PGA TOUR University Accelerated — current season
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Top 10 and ties from the previous event
Walker, Danny
Capan III, Frankie
Montgomery, Taylor
Redman, Doc
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Kanaya, Takumi
DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School Category — reordered
Roy, Kevin
McGreevy, Max
Salinda, Isaiah
Svensson, Jesper
Higgs, Harry
Castillo, Ricky
Suber, Jackson
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Ventura, Kris
Peterson, Paul
Paul, Jeremy
Griffin, Lanto
Goodwin, Noah
Cummins, Quade
Rozner, Antoine
Manassero, Matteo
Chandler, Will
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Dickson, Taylor
Pak, John
Buckley, Hayden
Del Solar, Cristobal
Riedel, Matthew
Cone, Trevor
Xiong, Norman
Velo, Kevin
Knowles, Philip
Thornberry, Braden
Streelman, Kevin
Andersen, Mason
Onishi, Kaito
Widing, Tim
Covello, Vince
Ford, David
Endycott, Harrison
Minor Medical Extension
Albertson, Anders
Reorder category — 37 thru 44
Springer, Hayden
Champ, Cameron
Coody, Pierceson
Gordon, Will
Bramlett, Joseph
Wu, Dylan
Blair, Zac
Martin, Ben
NeSmith, Matt
Piercy, Scott
Hadley, Chesson
Laird, Martin