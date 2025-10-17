PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Inside the Field: Bank of Utah Championship

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

PGA TOUR players talk FedExCup Fall

    Written by Staff

    The FedExCup Fall continues at Black Desert Resort for the Bank of Utah Championship, contested in Ivins, Utah, from Oct. 23-26.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (last three years)

    Horschel, Billy
    Kitayama, Kurt

    Tournament winner (last two years)

    Campos, Rafael
    Day, Jason
    Dunlap, Nick
    Fisk, Steven
    Garnett, Brice
    Gerard, Ryan
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hardy, Nick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Hodges, Lee
    Homa, Max
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kizzire, Patton
    List, Luke
    McCarty, Matt
    McNealy, Maverick
    Molinari, Francesco
    Moore, Taylor
    Mouw, William
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Power, Seamus
    Svensson, Adam
    Theegala, Sahith
    Thompson, Davis
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Vilips, Karl
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt
    Yu, Kevin

    Career money exemption

    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemption — DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry category

    Brennan, Michael
    Lundell, Carson

    Sponsor exemption — unrestricted

    Akina, Kihei
    Howe, Connor
    Liechty, David
    Summerhays, Preston

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

    Sharp, Tommy

    Top 30 on the FedExCup

    Schenk, Adam
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hoge, Tom

    Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup through the Playoffs

    Hadwin, Adam
    Noren, Alex
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 FedExCup Fall

    Hossler, Beau
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Whaley, Vince
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Kim, Chan
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major Medical Extension

    Mullinax, Trey

    PGA TOUR University Accelerated — current season

    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon

    Top 10 and ties from the previous event

    Walker, Danny
    Capan III, Frankie
    Montgomery, Taylor
    Redman, Doc
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Kanaya, Takumi

    DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School Category — reordered

    Roy, Kevin
    McGreevy, Max
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Svensson, Jesper
    Higgs, Harry
    Castillo, Ricky
    Suber, Jackson
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Ventura, Kris
    Peterson, Paul
    Paul, Jeremy
    Griffin, Lanto
    Goodwin, Noah
    Cummins, Quade
    Rozner, Antoine
    Manassero, Matteo
    Chandler, Will
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Dickson, Taylor
    Pak, John
    Buckley, Hayden
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Riedel, Matthew
    Cone, Trevor
    Xiong, Norman
    Velo, Kevin
    Knowles, Philip
    Thornberry, Braden
    Streelman, Kevin
    Andersen, Mason
    Onishi, Kaito
    Widing, Tim
    Covello, Vince
    Ford, David
    Endycott, Harrison

    Minor Medical Extension

    Albertson, Anders

    Reorder category — 37 thru 44

    Springer, Hayden
    Champ, Cameron
    Coody, Pierceson
    Gordon, Will
    Bramlett, Joseph
    Wu, Dylan
    Blair, Zac
    Martin, Ben
    NeSmith, Matt
    Piercy, Scott
    Hadley, Chesson
    Laird, Martin

