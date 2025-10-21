PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Adam Svensson finished tied for 25th at 13-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Svensson's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2560-69-71-71-13

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5370-71-70-68-3--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3970-68-71-68-11--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4672-72-67-65-4--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT2560-69-71-71-13--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT1371-69-71-68-9--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT768-65-66-69-1280.000
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3767-69-66-75-716.000
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT3464-67-72-69-1217.500

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.735 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.486 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.228-0.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2120.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2300.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.509-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.295-0.068

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.228 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson has a 0.212 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.82% of the time.
    • Svensson has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Trey Mullinax betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Maverick McNealy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW