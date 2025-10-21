Adam Svensson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Adam Svensson finished tied for 25th at 13-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Svensson's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T39
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T46
|72-72-67-65
|-4
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80.000
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16.000
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|17.500
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.735 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.486 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.228
|-0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.212
|0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.230
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.509
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.295
|-0.068
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.228 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson has a 0.212 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 19.82% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
