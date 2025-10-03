Inside the Field: Baycurrent Classic
The PGA TOUR heads to Japan for the third event of the FedExCup Fall, the Baycurrent Classic, contested from Oct. 9-12. Nico Echavarria looks to defend his title at the Yokohama Country Club.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Winner of BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup
Semikawa, Taiga
Winner of the 2025 ACN Championship
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsors exemptions - restricted
Homa, Max
Malnati, Peter
Theegala, Sahith
Villegas, Camilo
Current season's JGTO Membership
Ishikawa, Ryo
Nakajima, Keita
Nakanishi, Naoto
Sponsor exemptions unrestricted
Kobayashi, Taiga
Top 60 on current season's FedExCup points list through TOUR Championship
Gotterup, Chris
Morikawa, Collin
Im, Sungjae
Matsuyama, Hideki
Kim, Michael
Kitayama, Kurt
Kim, Si Woo
Stevens, Sam
Gerard, Ryan
Schauffele, Xander
Campbell, Brian
Cauley, Bud
Potgieter, Aldrich
Clark, Wyndham
Lee, Min Woo
Greyserman, Max
Highsmith, Joe
Riley, Davis
Echavarria, Nico
Yu, Kevin
Rodgers, Patrick
Finau, Tony
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
Woodland, Gary
Højgaard, Nicolai
An, Byeong Hun
Mitchell, Keith
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hubbard, Mark
Roy, Kevin
Smalley, Alex
Cole, Eric
Mouw, William
McCarty, Matt
Vilips, Karl
Hisatsune, Ryo
Højgaard, Rasmus
Meissner, Mac
Valimaki, Sami
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Hossler, Beau
Scott, Adam
Lipsky, David
Wallace, Matt
Dahmen, Joel
Kim, Tom
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
McGreevy, Max
Walker, Danny
Higgo, Garrick
Moore, Taylor
Whaley, Vince
Horschel, Billy
Hodges, Lee
Salinda, Isaiah
Noren, Alex
Hoey, Rico
Eckroat, Austin