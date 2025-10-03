PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: Baycurrent Classic

PGA TOUR players talk FedExCup Fall

    The PGA TOUR heads to Japan for the third event of the FedExCup Fall, the Baycurrent Classic, contested from Oct. 9-12. Nico Echavarria looks to defend his title at the Yokohama Country Club.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup
    Semikawa, Taiga

    Winner of the 2025 ACN Championship
    Kanaya, Takumi

    Sponsors exemptions - restricted
    Homa, Max
    Malnati, Peter
    Theegala, Sahith
    Villegas, Camilo

    Current season's JGTO Membership
    Ishikawa, Ryo
    Nakajima, Keita
    Nakanishi, Naoto

    Sponsor exemptions unrestricted
    Kobayashi, Taiga

    Top 60 on current season's FedExCup points list through TOUR Championship
    Gotterup, Chris
    Morikawa, Collin
    Im, Sungjae
    Matsuyama, Hideki
    Kim, Michael
    Kitayama, Kurt
    Kim, Si Woo
    Stevens, Sam
    Gerard, Ryan
    Schauffele, Xander
    Campbell, Brian
    Cauley, Bud
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Clark, Wyndham
    Lee, Min Woo
    Greyserman, Max
    Highsmith, Joe
    Riley, Davis
    Echavarria, Nico
    Yu, Kevin
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Finau, Tony
    Schmid, Matti
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Woodland, Gary
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    An, Byeong Hun
    Mitchell, Keith
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hubbard, Mark
    Roy, Kevin
    Smalley, Alex
    Cole, Eric
    Mouw, William
    McCarty, Matt
    Vilips, Karl
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Højgaard, Rasmus
    Meissner, Mac
    Valimaki, Sami
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Hossler, Beau
    Scott, Adam
    Lipsky, David
    Wallace, Matt
    Dahmen, Joel
    Kim, Tom
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    McGreevy, Max
    Walker, Danny
    Higgo, Garrick
    Moore, Taylor
    Whaley, Vince
    Horschel, Billy
    Hodges, Lee
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Noren, Alex
    Hoey, Rico
    Eckroat, Austin

