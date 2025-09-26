PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Inside the Field: Sanderson Farms Championship

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff

    The FedExCup Fall continues at the Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship, contested from Oct. 2-5 in Jackson, Mississippi.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Tournament winner (Last two years)

    Bhatia, Akshay
    Campos, Rafael
    Dunlap, Nick
    Garnett, Brice
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Higgo, Garrick
    Hodges, Lee
    Homa, Max
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Tom
    Kizzire, Patton
    Lee, Min Woo
    List, Luke
    Malnati, Peter
    Molinari, Francesco
    Moore, Taylor
    Mouw, William
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Poston, J.T.
    Power, Seamus
    Riley, Davis
    Svensson, Adam
    Thompson, Davis
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt
    Yu, Kevin

    Career money exemption

    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemption DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category

    Blair, Zac
    Martin, Ben

    Sponsor exemption PGA TOUR Member not otherwise exempt

    Armour, Ryan
    NeSmith, Matt

    Sponsor exemption unrestricted

    Gordon, Will
    La Sasso, Michael
    Meeks, Kye
    Montgomery, Taylor

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

    Landry, Grant

    Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List

    Schenk, Adam
    An, Byeong Hun
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hoge, Tom

    Top 70 on Prior Year FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility List through the Playoffs

    Hadwin, Adam
    Cole, Eric
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 FedExCup Fall Point Lists

    Hossler, Beau
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Mitchell, Keith
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Whaley, Vince
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Kuchar, Matt
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major Medical Extension

    Wise, Aaron
    Mullinax, Trey

    Leading points winner from DP World Tour

    Højgaard, Rasmus

    PGA TOUR University Accelerated - Current Season

    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon

    Top 10 and ties from the previous event

    Griffin, Lanto

    DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School Category - Reordered

    Roy, Kevin
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    McGreevy, Max
    Walker, Danny
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Svensson, Jesper
    Higgs, Harry
    Castillo, Ricky
    Suber, Jackson
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Ventura, Kris
    Peterson, Paul
    Paul, Jeremy
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Fisk, Steven
    Goodwin, Noah
    Cummins, Quade
    Rozner, Antoine
    Lawrence, Thriston
    Manassero, Matteo
    Capan III, Frankie
    Chandler, Will
    Norgaard, Niklas
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Dickson, Taylor
    Pak, John
    Buckley, Hayden
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Riedel, Matthew
    Cone, Trevor
    Xiong, Norman
    Velo, Kevin
    Thornberry, Braden
    Streelman, Kevin
    Andersen, Mason
    Onishi, Kaito
    Widing, Tim
    Albertson, Anders
    Covello, Vince
    Ford, David
    Endycott, Harrison

    Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44

    Springer, Hayden
    Johnson, Zach
    Champ, Cameron
    Coody, Pierceson

