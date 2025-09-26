Inside the Field: Sanderson Farms Championship
3 Min Read
PGA TOUR players talk FedExCup Fall
Written by Staff
The FedExCup Fall continues at the Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship, contested from Oct. 2-5 in Jackson, Mississippi.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Tournament winner (Last two years)
Bhatia, Akshay
Campos, Rafael
Dunlap, Nick
Garnett, Brice
Grillo, Emiliano
Higgo, Garrick
Hodges, Lee
Homa, Max
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kizzire, Patton
Lee, Min Woo
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Pavon, Matthieu
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Riley, Davis
Svensson, Adam
Thompson, Davis
van Rooyen, Erik
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Yu, Kevin
Career money exemption
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemption DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category
Blair, Zac
Martin, Ben
Sponsor exemption PGA TOUR Member not otherwise exempt
Armour, Ryan
NeSmith, Matt
Sponsor exemption unrestricted
Gordon, Will
La Sasso, Michael
Meeks, Kye
Montgomery, Taylor
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Landry, Grant
Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Schenk, Adam
An, Byeong Hun
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hoge, Tom
Top 70 on Prior Year FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility List through the Playoffs
Hadwin, Adam
Cole, Eric
Rodgers, Patrick
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 FedExCup Fall Point Lists
Hossler, Beau
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Højgaard, Nicolai
Kuchar, Matt
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major Medical Extension
Wise, Aaron
Mullinax, Trey
Leading points winner from DP World Tour
Højgaard, Rasmus
PGA TOUR University Accelerated - Current Season
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Top 10 and ties from the previous event
Griffin, Lanto
DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School Category - Reordered
Roy, Kevin
Thorbjornsen, Michael
McGreevy, Max
Walker, Danny
Salinda, Isaiah
Svensson, Jesper
Higgs, Harry
Castillo, Ricky
Suber, Jackson
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Ventura, Kris
Peterson, Paul
Paul, Jeremy
Kanaya, Takumi
Fisk, Steven
Goodwin, Noah
Cummins, Quade
Rozner, Antoine
Lawrence, Thriston
Manassero, Matteo
Capan III, Frankie
Chandler, Will
Norgaard, Niklas
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Dickson, Taylor
Pak, John
Buckley, Hayden
Del Solar, Cristobal
Riedel, Matthew
Cone, Trevor
Xiong, Norman
Velo, Kevin
Thornberry, Braden
Streelman, Kevin
Andersen, Mason
Onishi, Kaito
Widing, Tim
Albertson, Anders
Covello, Vince
Ford, David
Endycott, Harrison
Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44
Springer, Hayden
Johnson, Zach
Champ, Cameron
Coody, Pierceson