Inside the Field: Procore Championship

Behind the scenes after Patton Kizzire's win at Procore

Behind the scenes after Patton Kizzire’s win at Procore

    The FedExCup Fall kicks off from Silverado Resort at the Procore Championship, contested from Sept. 11-14.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship

    • Morikawa, Collin
    • Scheffler, Scottie
    • Spaun, J.J.
    • Thomas, Justin
    • Woodland, Gary

    Winner - World Golf Championship Event

    • Burns, Sam

    Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational (Last three years)

    • Henley, Russell

    Winner - FedExCup (Last five years)

    • Cantlay, Patrick

    Tournament winner (Last two years)

    • Bhatia, Akshay
    • Campbell, Brian
    • Campos, Rafael
    • Echavarria, Nico
    • Eckroat, Austin
    • English, Harris
    • Garnett, Brice
    • Griffin, Ben
    • Grillo, Emiliano
    • Hardy, Nick
    • Higgo, Garrick
    • Highsmith, Joe
    • Homa, Max
    • Hughes, Mackenzie
    • Kim, Tom
    • Kizzire, Patton
    • List, Luke
    • Malnati, Peter
    • McCarty, Matt
    • McNealy, Maverick
    • Moore, Taylor
    • Mouw, William
    • Power, Seamus
    • Riley, Davis
    • Svensson, Adam
    • Theegala, Sahith
    • Thompson, Davis
    • Vilips, Karl
    • Villegas, Camilo
    • Young, Cameron
    • Yu, Kevin
    • Simpson, Webb

    Career money exemption

    • Palmer, Ryan
    • Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemption DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category

    • Adams, Matthew
    • Hahn, James

    Sponsor exemption PGA TOUR Member not otherwise exempt

    • Byrd, Jonathan
    • Watney, Nick

    Sponsor exemption unrestricted

    • Fang, Ethan
    • Hastings, Justin
    • Watts, Tyler
    • Wiebe, Gunner

    PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year

    • Johnson, Tom

    Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List

    • Schenk, Adam
    • An, Byeong Hun
    • Hoge, Tom

    Top 70 on Prior Year FedExCup Playoffs & Elig List through the Playoffs

    • Hadwin, Adam
    • Cole, Eric
    • Greyserman, Max
    • Hubbard, Mark
    • Perez, Victor

    Top 125 FedExCup Fall Point Lists

    • Hossler, Beau
    • Lower, Justin
    • Ghim, Doug
    • Mitchell, Keith
    • Fishburn, Patrick
    • Putnam, Andrew
    • Hoey, Rico
    • Young, Carson
    • Hisatsune, Ryo
    • Phillips, Chandler
    • Lipsky, David
    • Kohles, Ben
    • Whaley, Vince
    • Meissner, Mac
    • Sigg, Greyson
    • Kuchar, Matt
    • Kim, Chan
    • Silverman, Ben
    • Ramey, Chad
    • Norlander, Henrik
    • Smalley, Alex
    • Skinns, David
    • Valimaki, Sami
    • Dahmen, Joel
    • Ryder, Sam

    Major Medical Extension

    • Cauley, Bud
    • Mullinax, Trey

    PGA TOUR University Accelerated - Current Season

    • Clanton, Luke
    • Sargent, Gordon

    Top 10 and ties from the previous event

    • Koivun, Jackson

    DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School Category - Reordered

    • Roy, Kevin
    • Thorbjornsen, Michael
    • McGreevy, Max
    • Walker, Danny
    • Salinda, Isaiah
    • Svensson, Jesper
    • Higgs, Harry
    • Castillo, Ricky
    • Suber, Jackson
    • Olesen, Thorbjørn
    • Ventura, Kris
    • Peterson, Paul
    • Paul, Jeremy
    • Kanaya, Takumi
    • Fisk, Steven
    • Griffin, Lanto
    • Goodwin, Noah
    • Cummins, Quade
    • Capan III, Frankie
    • Chandler, Will
    • Rosenmueller, Thomas
    • Dickson, Taylor
    • Pak, John
    • Buckley, Hayden
    • Del Solar, Cristobal
    • Riedel, Matthew
    • Cone, Trevor
    • Xiong, Norman
    • Velo, Kevin
    • Baddeley, Aaron
    • Knowles, Philip
    • Thornberry, Braden
    • Streelman, Kevin
    • Andersen, Mason
    • Onishi, Kaito
    • Widing, Tim
    • Albertson, Anders
    • Covello, Vince
    • Ford, David
    • Endycott, Harrison

    Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44

    • Springer, Hayden
    • Champ, Cameron
    • Gordon, Will
    • Montgomery, Taylor
    • Bramlett, Joseph
    • Blair, Zac
    • Martin, Ben
    • NeSmith, Matt
    • Piercy, Scott
    • Hadley, Chesson
    • Laird, Martin

