Inside the Field: Procore Championship

The FedExCup Fall kicks off from Silverado Resort at the Procore Championship, contested from Sept. 11-14.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship
- Morikawa, Collin
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Spaun, J.J.
- Thomas, Justin
- Woodland, Gary
Winner - World Golf Championship Event
- Burns, Sam
Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational (Last three years)
- Henley, Russell
Winner - FedExCup (Last five years)
- Cantlay, Patrick
Tournament winner (Last two years)
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Campbell, Brian
- Campos, Rafael
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- English, Harris
- Garnett, Brice
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hardy, Nick
- Higgo, Garrick
- Highsmith, Joe
- Homa, Max
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Kim, Tom
- Kizzire, Patton
- List, Luke
- Malnati, Peter
- McCarty, Matt
- McNealy, Maverick
- Moore, Taylor
- Mouw, William
- Power, Seamus
- Riley, Davis
- Svensson, Adam
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thompson, Davis
- Vilips, Karl
- Villegas, Camilo
- Young, Cameron
- Yu, Kevin
- Simpson, Webb
Career money exemption
- Palmer, Ryan
- Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemption DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category
- Adams, Matthew
- Hahn, James
Sponsor exemption PGA TOUR Member not otherwise exempt
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Watney, Nick
Sponsor exemption unrestricted
- Fang, Ethan
- Hastings, Justin
- Watts, Tyler
- Wiebe, Gunner
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
- Johnson, Tom
Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
- Schenk, Adam
- An, Byeong Hun
- Hoge, Tom
Top 70 on Prior Year FedExCup Playoffs & Elig List through the Playoffs
- Hadwin, Adam
- Cole, Eric
- Greyserman, Max
- Hubbard, Mark
- Perez, Victor
Top 125 FedExCup Fall Point Lists
- Hossler, Beau
- Lower, Justin
- Ghim, Doug
- Mitchell, Keith
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Putnam, Andrew
- Hoey, Rico
- Young, Carson
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Phillips, Chandler
- Lipsky, David
- Kohles, Ben
- Whaley, Vince
- Meissner, Mac
- Sigg, Greyson
- Kuchar, Matt
- Kim, Chan
- Silverman, Ben
- Ramey, Chad
- Norlander, Henrik
- Smalley, Alex
- Skinns, David
- Valimaki, Sami
- Dahmen, Joel
- Ryder, Sam
Major Medical Extension
- Cauley, Bud
- Mullinax, Trey
PGA TOUR University Accelerated - Current Season
- Clanton, Luke
- Sargent, Gordon
Top 10 and ties from the previous event
- Koivun, Jackson
DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School Category - Reordered
- Roy, Kevin
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- McGreevy, Max
- Walker, Danny
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Svensson, Jesper
- Higgs, Harry
- Castillo, Ricky
- Suber, Jackson
- Olesen, Thorbjørn
- Ventura, Kris
- Peterson, Paul
- Paul, Jeremy
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Fisk, Steven
- Griffin, Lanto
- Goodwin, Noah
- Cummins, Quade
- Capan III, Frankie
- Chandler, Will
- Rosenmueller, Thomas
- Dickson, Taylor
- Pak, John
- Buckley, Hayden
- Del Solar, Cristobal
- Riedel, Matthew
- Cone, Trevor
- Xiong, Norman
- Velo, Kevin
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Knowles, Philip
- Thornberry, Braden
- Streelman, Kevin
- Andersen, Mason
- Onishi, Kaito
- Widing, Tim
- Albertson, Anders
- Covello, Vince
- Ford, David
- Endycott, Harrison
Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44
- Springer, Hayden
- Champ, Cameron
- Gordon, Will
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Blair, Zac
- Martin, Ben
- NeSmith, Matt
- Piercy, Scott
- Hadley, Chesson
- Laird, Martin