PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Inside the Field: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

All-time finishes at Wyndham Championship to earn FedExCup Playoff spot

All-time finishes at Wyndham Championship to earn FedExCup Playoff spot

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR heads back to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship, where players will have one final chance to earn enough FedExCup points to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    • Fitzpatrick, Matt
    • Woodland, Gary

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)

    • Matsuyama, Hideki

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Kitayama, Kurt

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

    • Bhatia, Akshay
    • Bradley, Keegan
    • Campbell, Brian
    • Campos, Rafael
    • Davis, Cam
    • Detry, Thomas
    • Dunlap, Nick
    • Echavarria, Nico
    • Eckroat, Austin
    • Finau, Tony
    • Fowler, Rickie
    • Fox, Ryan
    • Garnett, Brice
    • Gerard, Ryan
    • Glover, Lucas
    • Griffin, Ben
    • Grillo, Emiliano
    • Hall, Harry
    • Hardy, Nick
    • Higgo, Garrick
    • Highsmith, Joe
    • Hodges, Lee
    • Homa, Max
    • Hughes, Mackenzie
    • Jaeger, Stephan
    • Kim, Si Woo
    • Kim, Tom
    • Kirk, Chris
    • Kizzire, Patton
    • Knapp, Jake
    • List, Luke
    • MacIntyre, Robert
    • Malnati, Peter
    • McCarty, Matt
    • Moore, Taylor
    • Mouw, William
    • Novak, Andrew
    • Pavon, Matthieu
    • Poston, J.T.
    • Power, Seamus
    • Rai, Aaron
    • Riley, Davis
    • Spieth, Jordan
    • Svensson, Adam
    • Theegala, Sahith
    • Thompson, Davis
    • van Rooyen, Erik
    • Vegas, Jhonattan
    • Vilips, Karl
    • Villegas, Camilo
    • Wallace, Matt
    • Yu, Kevin
    • Simpson, Webb

    Career money exemption

    • Kisner, Kevin
    • Palmer, Ryan
    • Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour)

    • Lawrence, Thriston

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)

    • Blair, Zac
    • Gordon, Will

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

    • Ford, David
    • Johnson, Zach
    • Koivun, Jackson

    PGA section champion/Player of the Year

    • Cole, Preston

    Open Qualifying

    • TBD

    Past champion

    • Herman, Jim

    Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup points list

    • Scott, Adam
    • Im, Sungjae
    • Schenk, Adam
    • An, Byeong Hun
    • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

    Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup points list

    • McCarthy, Denny
    • Young, Cameron
    • Hadwin, Adam
    • Noren, Alex
    • Cole, Eric
    • Greyserman, Max
    • Rodgers, Patrick
    • Hubbard, Mark
    • Perez, Victor

    Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list

    • Hossler, Beau
    • Lower, Justin
    • Ghim, Doug
    • Mitchell, Keith
    • Fishburn, Patrick
    • Putnam, Andrew
    • Hoey, Rico
    • Young, Carson
    • Stevens, Sam
    • Hisatsune, Ryo
    • Phillips, Chandler
    • Schmid, Matti
    • Lipsky, David
    • Kohles, Ben
    • Whaley, Vince
    • Kim, Michael
    • Meissner, Mac
    • Sigg, Greyson
    • Højgaard, Nicolai
    • Kuchar, Matt
    • Kim, Chan
    • Bridgeman, Jacob
    • Silverman, Ben
    • Ramey, Chad
    • Lashley, Nate
    • Norlander, Henrik
    • Smalley, Alex
    • Skinns, David
    • Valimaki, Sami
    • Dahmen, Joel
    • Ryder, Sam

    Major Medical Extension

    • Cauley, Bud
    • Wise, Aaron
    • Mullinax, Trey

    Leading points winner from 2024 Race to Dubai

    • Højgaard, Rasmus

    PGA TOUR University Accelerated from current season

    • Clanton, Luke
    • Sargent, Gordon

    DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)

    • Walker, Danny
    • Salinda, Isaiah
    • McGreevy, Max
    • Ventura, Kris
    • Svensson, Jesper
    • Fisk, Steven
    • Roy, Kevin
    • Griffin, Lanto
    • Castillo, Ricky
    • Olesen, Thorbjørn
    • Suber, Jackson
    • Cummins, Quade
    • Paul, Jeremy
    • Chandler, Will
    • Peterson, Paul
    • Capan III, Frankie
    • Higgs, Harry
    • Manassero, Matteo
    • Pak, John
    • Goodwin, Noah
    • Norgaard, Niklas
    • Rozner, Antoine
    • Baddeley, Aaron
    • Riedel, Matthew
    • Kanaya, Takumi
    • Thorbjornsen, Michael
    • Knowles, Philip
    • Dickson, Taylor
    • Velo, Kevin
    • Onishi, Kaito
    • Rosenmueller, Thomas

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 25, 2025

    Harrington plays bogey-free, builds one-stroke lead at ISPS HANDA Senior Open

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jul 25, 2025

    Mitchell puts FedExCup Playoffs hopes in jeopardy with missed cut at 3M Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 25, 2025

    Knapp proves again he’s built for scorable setups with 65 at 3M Open

    Latest
    R2
    In Progress

    3M Open

    1

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    17*

    4

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T5

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    16*

    T5

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    12

    T10

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T10

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T10

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T10

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    T10

    USA
    J. Dahmen
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW