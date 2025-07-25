Inside the Field: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
All-time finishes at Wyndham Championship to earn FedExCup Playoff spot
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR heads back to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship, where players will have one final chance to earn enough FedExCup points to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Woodland, Gary
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
- Matsuyama, Hideki
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Kitayama, Kurt
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Bradley, Keegan
- Campbell, Brian
- Campos, Rafael
- Davis, Cam
- Detry, Thomas
- Dunlap, Nick
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Finau, Tony
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gerard, Ryan
- Glover, Lucas
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Higgo, Garrick
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hodges, Lee
- Homa, Max
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knapp, Jake
- List, Luke
- MacIntyre, Robert
- Malnati, Peter
- McCarty, Matt
- Moore, Taylor
- Mouw, William
- Novak, Andrew
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Rai, Aaron
- Riley, Davis
- Spieth, Jordan
- Svensson, Adam
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thompson, Davis
- van Rooyen, Erik
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Vilips, Karl
- Villegas, Camilo
- Wallace, Matt
- Yu, Kevin
- Simpson, Webb
Career money exemption
- Kisner, Kevin
- Palmer, Ryan
- Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour)
- Lawrence, Thriston
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
- Blair, Zac
- Gordon, Will
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Ford, David
- Johnson, Zach
- Koivun, Jackson
PGA section champion/Player of the Year
- Cole, Preston
Open Qualifying
- TBD
Past champion
- Herman, Jim
Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup points list
- Scott, Adam
- Im, Sungjae
- Schenk, Adam
- An, Byeong Hun
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup points list
- McCarthy, Denny
- Young, Cameron
- Hadwin, Adam
- Noren, Alex
- Cole, Eric
- Greyserman, Max
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Hubbard, Mark
- Perez, Victor
Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
- Hossler, Beau
- Lower, Justin
- Ghim, Doug
- Mitchell, Keith
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Putnam, Andrew
- Hoey, Rico
- Young, Carson
- Stevens, Sam
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Phillips, Chandler
- Schmid, Matti
- Lipsky, David
- Kohles, Ben
- Whaley, Vince
- Kim, Michael
- Meissner, Mac
- Sigg, Greyson
- Højgaard, Nicolai
- Kuchar, Matt
- Kim, Chan
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Silverman, Ben
- Ramey, Chad
- Lashley, Nate
- Norlander, Henrik
- Smalley, Alex
- Skinns, David
- Valimaki, Sami
- Dahmen, Joel
- Ryder, Sam
Major Medical Extension
- Cauley, Bud
- Wise, Aaron
- Mullinax, Trey
Leading points winner from 2024 Race to Dubai
- Højgaard, Rasmus
PGA TOUR University Accelerated from current season
- Clanton, Luke
- Sargent, Gordon
DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)
- Walker, Danny
- Salinda, Isaiah
- McGreevy, Max
- Ventura, Kris
- Svensson, Jesper
- Fisk, Steven
- Roy, Kevin
- Griffin, Lanto
- Castillo, Ricky
- Olesen, Thorbjørn
- Suber, Jackson
- Cummins, Quade
- Paul, Jeremy
- Chandler, Will
- Peterson, Paul
- Capan III, Frankie
- Higgs, Harry
- Manassero, Matteo
- Pak, John
- Goodwin, Noah
- Norgaard, Niklas
- Rozner, Antoine
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Riedel, Matthew
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Knowles, Philip
- Dickson, Taylor
- Velo, Kevin
- Onishi, Kaito
- Rosenmueller, Thomas