8H AGO

Jackson Koivun betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Amateur Jackson Koivun hits a tee shot on the second hole on day our of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 13, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Jackson Koivun is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, taking place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2025. This marks Koivun's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Koivun at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Koivun's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Jackson Koivun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT673-66-68-68-5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1170-64-68-67-15--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4872-72-75-75+6--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5668-76-72-78+6--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    June 9, 2024the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5272-76-78-80+18--

    Jackson Koivun's recent performances

    • Koivun has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 5-under.
    • Koivun has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Koivun has averaged 0.881 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jackson Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3250.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.153-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.345-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.1061.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.9330.881

    Jackson Koivun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.325 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Koivun is sporting a -0.153 mark this season. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Koivun has delivered a 1.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he is breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Koivun's average Driving Distance this season is 311.8 yards.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.14% for the current season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

