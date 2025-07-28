Jackson Koivun betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Koivun has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 5-under.

Koivun has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.