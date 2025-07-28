Jackson Koivun betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Amateur Jackson Koivun hits a tee shot on the second hole on day our of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 13, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Jackson Koivun is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, taking place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2025. This marks Koivun's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Koivun at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Koivun's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Jackson Koivun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|73-66-68-68
|-5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|70-64-68-67
|-15
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|72-72-75-75
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|68-76-72-78
|+6
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|June 9, 2024
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-76-78-80
|+18
|--
Jackson Koivun's recent performances
- Koivun has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 5-under.
- Koivun has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koivun has averaged 0.881 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jackson Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.325
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.153
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.345
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.106
|1.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.933
|0.881
Jackson Koivun's advanced stats and rankings
- Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.325 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Koivun is sporting a -0.153 mark this season. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koivun has delivered a 1.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he is breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Koivun's average Driving Distance this season is 311.8 yards.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.14% for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.