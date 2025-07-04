PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Inside the Field: ISCO Championship

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR heads to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, for the ISCO Championship, an Additional Event held opposite the Genesis Scottish Open as part of the PGA TOUR's partnership with the DP World Tour. The ISCO Championship is one of the final stops for players to finalize their status and eligibility before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the full field list and any updates below.

    Current DP World Tour points ranking

    Chappell, Kevin
    Ayora, Angel
    Brown, Hamish
    Jarvis, Casey
    Wu, Brandon
    Schaper, Jayden
    Sharma, Shubhankar
    Merritt, Troy
    Green, Gavin
    Luiten, Joost
    Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
    Baldwin, Matthew
    Ko, Jeong Weon
    Pavan, Andrea
    Ramsay, Richie
    Jamieson, Scott
    Kinhult, Marcus
    Scrivener, Jason
    Vaillant, Tom
    Aiken, Thomas
    Kieffer, Max
    Zanotti, Fabrizio
    Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
    Cantero Gutierrez, Ivan
    Gouveia, Ricardo
    Elvira, Manuel
    Armitage, Marcus
    Schneider, Marcel
    Shinkwin, Callum
    Girrbach, Joel
    Wilson, Andrew
    Schwab, Matthias
    Dantorp, Jens
    Williams, Robin
    Barnes, Erik
    Purcell, Conor
    Brun, Julien
    Wu, Dylan
    Knappe, Alexander
    De Bruyn, Jannik
    Cabrera Bello, Rafa
    Sterne, Richard

    Current PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

    Campos, Rafael
    Garnett, Brice
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hardy, Nick
    Kizzire, Patton
    List, Luke
    Malnati, Peter
    Power, Seamus
    Svensson, Adam
    Villegas, Camilo

    Career money exemption

    Kisner, Kevin

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)

    Holmes, J.B.
    Walker, Jimmy

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

    Byrd, Marcus
    Doyle, Brendon
    Koivun, Jackson
    Russell, Miles
    Stallings Jr., Stephen
    Teater, Josh

    PGA section champion/Player of the Year

    Iceman, Daniel

    Past champion

    Herman, Jim

    Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Schenk, Adam

    Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Hadwin, Adam
    Hubbard, Mark

    Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall points list

    Hossler, Beau
    Lower, Justin
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Phillips, Chandler
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Whaley, Vince
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Kim, Chan
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Norlander, Henrik
    Skinns, David
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension

    Martin, Ben

    PGA TOUR University Accelerated

    Sargent, Gordon

    DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)

    Ventura, Kris
    Fisk, Steven
    Roy, Kevin
    Griffin, Lanto
    Castillo, Ricky
    Suber, Jackson
    Cummins, Quade
    Paul, Jeremy
    Chandler, Will
    Peterson, Paul
    Mouw, William
    Capan III, Frankie
    Higgs, Harry
    Pak, John
    Goodwin, Noah
    Baddeley, Aaron
    Riedel, Matthew
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Andersen, Mason
    Dickson, Taylor
    Velo, Kevin
    Onishi, Kaito
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Cone, Trevor
    Widing, Tim
    Buckley, Hayden
    Thornberry, Braden
    Endycott, Harrison
    Albertson, Anders

    Reorder category (cat. 37 through 44)

    Springer, Hayden
    Gordon, Will
    Bramlett, Joseph
    Champ, Cameron
    Montgomery, Taylor
    Blair, Zac
    NeSmith, Matt
    Hahn, James
    Cook, Austin
    Piercy, Scott
    Watney, Nick
    Duncan, Tyler
    McNeill, George
    Byrd, Jonathan
    Reavie, Chez
    Gainey, Tommy
    Yuan, Carl
    Gribble, Cody
    Haas, Bill
    Laird, Martin
    Stuard, Brian
    Dufner, Jason

    Top 126-150 in prior season's FedExCup Fall points list

    Kim, S.H.

    Major medical extension. (non-exempt)

    Daffue, MJ

    Beyond 150 on prior season's FedExCup Fall points list

    Trainer, Martin

