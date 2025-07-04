Inside the Field: ISCO Championship
3 Min Read
Harry Hall wins the 2024 ISCO Championship
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR heads to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, for the ISCO Championship, an Additional Event held opposite the Genesis Scottish Open as part of the PGA TOUR's partnership with the DP World Tour. The ISCO Championship is one of the final stops for players to finalize their status and eligibility before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the full field list and any updates below.
Current DP World Tour points ranking
Chappell, Kevin
Ayora, Angel
Brown, Hamish
Jarvis, Casey
Wu, Brandon
Schaper, Jayden
Sharma, Shubhankar
Merritt, Troy
Green, Gavin
Luiten, Joost
Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
Baldwin, Matthew
Ko, Jeong Weon
Pavan, Andrea
Ramsay, Richie
Jamieson, Scott
Kinhult, Marcus
Scrivener, Jason
Vaillant, Tom
Aiken, Thomas
Kieffer, Max
Zanotti, Fabrizio
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Cantero Gutierrez, Ivan
Gouveia, Ricardo
Elvira, Manuel
Armitage, Marcus
Schneider, Marcel
Shinkwin, Callum
Girrbach, Joel
Wilson, Andrew
Schwab, Matthias
Dantorp, Jens
Williams, Robin
Barnes, Erik
Purcell, Conor
Brun, Julien
Wu, Dylan
Knappe, Alexander
De Bruyn, Jannik
Cabrera Bello, Rafa
Sterne, Richard
Current PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Campos, Rafael
Garnett, Brice
Grillo, Emiliano
Hardy, Nick
Kizzire, Patton
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
Power, Seamus
Svensson, Adam
Villegas, Camilo
Career money exemption
Kisner, Kevin
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Holmes, J.B.
Walker, Jimmy
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Byrd, Marcus
Doyle, Brendon
Koivun, Jackson
Russell, Miles
Stallings Jr., Stephen
Teater, Josh
PGA section champion/Player of the Year
Iceman, Daniel
Past champion
Herman, Jim
Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Schenk, Adam
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Hadwin, Adam
Hubbard, Mark
Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall points list
Hossler, Beau
Lower, Justin
Fishburn, Patrick
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Phillips, Chandler
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Kim, Chan
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Norlander, Henrik
Skinns, David
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Martin, Ben
PGA TOUR University Accelerated
Sargent, Gordon
DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)
Ventura, Kris
Fisk, Steven
Roy, Kevin
Griffin, Lanto
Castillo, Ricky
Suber, Jackson
Cummins, Quade
Paul, Jeremy
Chandler, Will
Peterson, Paul
Mouw, William
Capan III, Frankie
Higgs, Harry
Pak, John
Goodwin, Noah
Baddeley, Aaron
Riedel, Matthew
Kanaya, Takumi
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Andersen, Mason
Dickson, Taylor
Velo, Kevin
Onishi, Kaito
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Del Solar, Cristobal
Cone, Trevor
Widing, Tim
Buckley, Hayden
Thornberry, Braden
Endycott, Harrison
Albertson, Anders
Reorder category (cat. 37 through 44)
Springer, Hayden
Gordon, Will
Bramlett, Joseph
Champ, Cameron
Montgomery, Taylor
Blair, Zac
NeSmith, Matt
Hahn, James
Cook, Austin
Piercy, Scott
Watney, Nick
Duncan, Tyler
McNeill, George
Byrd, Jonathan
Reavie, Chez
Gainey, Tommy
Yuan, Carl
Gribble, Cody
Haas, Bill
Laird, Martin
Stuard, Brian
Dufner, Jason
Top 126-150 in prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Kim, S.H.
Major medical extension. (non-exempt)
Daffue, MJ
Beyond 150 on prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Trainer, Martin