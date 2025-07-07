Ben Kohles betting profile: ISCO Championship
Ben Kohles of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles returns to the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 13th in 2022 with a score of 16-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Kohles' recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T13
|67-66-69-70
|-16
At the ISCO Championship
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|2.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|67-73-71-68
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|68-72-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.
- Kohles has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.061
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.285
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.109
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.399
|-0.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.161
|-0.170
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles is sporting a 0.285 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles is delivering a -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.15% of the time.
- Kohles has accumulated 117 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
