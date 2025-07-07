Ben Kohles betting profile: ISCO Championship

Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles is sporting a 0.285 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kohles is delivering a -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.15% of the time.