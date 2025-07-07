PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Ben Kohles of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles returns to the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 13th in 2022 with a score of 16-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the ISCO Championship.

    Kohles' recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T1367-66-69-70-16

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Kohles' most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Kohles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-66-70-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7868-70-72-72-62.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3767-73-71-68-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5268-69-69-71-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5968-72-74-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.
    • Kohles has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.061-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2850.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.109-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.399-0.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.161-0.170

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.061 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles is sporting a 0.285 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles is delivering a -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.15% of the time.
    • Kohles has accumulated 117 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW