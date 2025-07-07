Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Scheffler has finished in the top 10 nine times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.

Scheffler has an average of 0.693 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.