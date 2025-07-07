Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler of the United States watches his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. He'll look to improve on his third-place finish from 2023 in this prestigious event on the PGA TOUR schedule.
Scheffler's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 10-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|62-69-72-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|73-71-70-70
|+4
|225.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|700.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|68-71-64-69
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|1
|69-68-65-71
|-11
|750.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|61-63-66-63
|-31
|500.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-70-68-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|4
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|325.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|67-62-69-63
|-19
|245.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|48.300
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top 10 nine times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.693 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 3.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.707
|0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.283
|1.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.255
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.418
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.663
|3.095
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.283.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.24% ranks 13th on TOUR.
- Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.707 ranks third, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- He ranks first in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3,976 points.
- On the greens, Scheffler ranks 15th in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.418, and his 28.11 Putts Per Round average ranks 11th on TOUR.
- Scheffler ranks second in both Bogey Avoidance (11.11%) and Par Breakers (25.89%).
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
