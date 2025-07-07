PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler of the United States watches his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. He'll look to improve on his third-place finish from 2023 in this prestigious event on the PGA TOUR schedule.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Scheffler's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T368-65-67-70-10
    2022MC73-72+5

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT662-69-72-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT773-71-70-70+4225.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday170-70-68-70-10700.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT468-71-64-69-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship169-68-65-71-11750.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson161-63-66-63-31500.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-70-68-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament468-71-72-69-8325.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT267-62-69-63-19245.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2069-70-72-73-448.300

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top 10 nine times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.693 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 3.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.7070.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2831.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2550.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4180.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.6633.095

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.283.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.24% ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.707 ranks third, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • He ranks first in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3,976 points.
    • On the greens, Scheffler ranks 15th in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.418, and his 28.11 Putts Per Round average ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • Scheffler ranks second in both Bogey Avoidance (11.11%) and Par Breakers (25.89%).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

