Aaron Rai betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.407 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.3 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.280 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rai is delivering a -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.92 percent of the time.