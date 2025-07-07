Aaron Rai betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Aaron Rai of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Rai's most recent performance at this event saw him finish tied for fourth in 2024, demonstrating his potential on this course.
Rai's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|2022
|MC
|71-77
|+8
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|68-73-63-70
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-72-72-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|67-72-74-69
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|70-74-73-70
|-1
|42.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.407
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.280
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.082
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.086
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.684
|0.635
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.407 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.3 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.280 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai is delivering a -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.92 percent of the time.
- Rai has accumulated 676 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 54th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
