2H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to take place July 10-13. Rai's most recent performance at this event saw him finish tied for fourth in 2024, demonstrating his potential on this course.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Rai's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T468-65-70-63-14
    2023MC71-68-1
    2022MC71-77+8

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1768-73-63-70-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-72-72-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-74+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1967-72-74-69-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-71-66-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3870-68-71-69-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2770-74-73-70-142.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4070.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2800.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.0820.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.086-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6840.635

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.407 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.3 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.280 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai is delivering a -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.92 percent of the time.
    • Rai has accumulated 676 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 54th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

