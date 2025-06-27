Inside the Field: John Deere Classic
3 Min Read
Rickie Fowler gets putter working for birdie at Rocket Classic
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR heads to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, for the John Deere Classic, one of the final stops for players to finalize their status and eligibility before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the full field list and any updates below.
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Kitayama, Kurt
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Day, Jason
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hardy, Nick
Highsmith, Joe
Hodges, Lee
Homa, Max
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
Moore, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Riley, Davis
Svensson, Adam
Thompson, Davis
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Yu, Kevin
Career money exemption
Kisner, Kevin
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
James, Ben
Koivun, Jackson
La Sasso, Michael
Summerhays, Preston
Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category)
Stanley, Kyle
Valdes, Brendan
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Hadley, Chesson
Laird, Martin
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Giannetto, Jay
Past champion
Frittelli, Dylan
Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
Im, Sungjae
Schenk, Adam
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
McCarthy, Denny
Hadwin, Adam
Cole, Eric
Rodgers, Patrick
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
Hossler, Beau
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Kim, Michael
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Kuchar, Matt
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Cauley, Bud
Wise, Aaron
Mullinax, Trey
Willett, Danny
Gordon, Will
Martin, Ben
PGA TOUR University Accelerated from current season
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)
Gerard, Ryan
Potgieter, Aldrich
Walker, Danny
Salinda, Isaiah
Tosti, Alejandro
McGreevy, Max
Ventura, Kris
Svensson, Jesper
Fisk, Steven
Roy, Kevin
Griffin, Lanto
Castillo, Ricky
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Suber, Jackson
Cummins, Quade
Paul, Jeremy
Chandler, Will
Peterson, Paul
Mouw, William
Capan III, Frankie
Higgs, Harry
Pak, John
Goodwin, Noah
Xiong, Norman
Baddeley, Aaron
Riedel, Matthew
Kanaya, Takumi
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Knowles, Philip
Andersen, Mason
Hoshino, Rikuya
Dickson, Taylor
Velo, Kevin
Onishi, Kaito
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Del Solar, Cristobal
Cone, Trevor
Lawrence, Thriston
Widing, Tim
Covello, Vince
Buckley, Hayden
Thornberry, Braden
Waring, Paul
Burgoon, Bronson
Endycott, Harrison
Lindheim, Nicholas
Albertson, Anders
Matthews, Brandon
No. 1 player from PGA TOUR University
Ford, David
Reordered category 37-44
Johnson, Zach
Springer, Hayden
Bramlett, Joseph
Wu, Dylan
Coody, Pierceson
Crowe, Trace
Champ, Cameron
Montgomery, Taylor
Blair, Zac
NeSmith, Matt