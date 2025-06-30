PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, scheduled for July 3-6, 2025. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Dahmen finished tied for 46th with a score of 10-under par.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the John Deere Classic.

    Dahmen's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4668-69-70-67-10
    2023MC68-71-3

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-71+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT262-66-71-76-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-66-67-66-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.944 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged -0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.152-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4070.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.172-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.386-0.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.001-0.935

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.407 (34th) this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 67.16%, ranking him 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, Dahmen averages 297.6 yards, placing him 124th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.386 this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16.
    • Dahmen has accumulated 331 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 95th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

