Joel Dahmen betting profile: John Deere Classic
Joel Dahmen of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, scheduled for July 3-6, 2025. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Dahmen finished tied for 46th with a score of 10-under par.
Dahmen's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|62-66-71-76
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-66-67-66
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.944 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.152
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.407
|0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.172
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.386
|-0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.001
|-0.935
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.407 (34th) this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 67.16%, ranking him 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Dahmen averages 297.6 yards, placing him 124th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Dahmen has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.386 this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16.
- Dahmen has accumulated 331 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
