46M AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Will Gordon of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Gordon will look to improve on his past performances at this event where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the John Deere Classic.

    Gordon's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-74+2
    2023MC77-71+6
    2021T2868-68-68-69-11

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 28th at 11-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Gordon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-69-69-71-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-72-66-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-70+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC67-75E--

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Gordon has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has averaged 0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.199-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0510.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.244-0.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.3730.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.3660.071

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.199 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sports a 0.051 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.68% of the time.
    • Gordon has accumulated 185 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 137th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

