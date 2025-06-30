Will Gordon betting profile: John Deere Classic
Will Gordon of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Will Gordon returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Gordon will look to improve on his past performances at this event where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Gordon's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2023
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|2021
|T28
|68-68-68-69
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 28th at 11-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-72-66-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Gordon has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged 0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.199
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.051
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.244
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.373
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.366
|0.071
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.199 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sports a 0.051 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.68% of the time.
- Gordon has accumulated 185 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
