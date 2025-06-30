PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Karl Vilips betting profile: John Deere Classic

Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips is set to compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic from July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-74+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1170-66-68-70-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4965-72-69-70-88.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-65-71-74-39.536
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Vilips has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.2240.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.157-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.2870.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.604-0.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.959-0.743

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.157 (67th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.28% ranks 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Vilips has sported a -0.224 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with an average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards.
    • On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 22.99% of the time.
    • Vilips has accumulated 471 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 73rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

