Karl Vilips betting profile: John Deere Classic
Karl Vilips of Australia lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips is set to compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic from July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|65-72-69-70
|-8
|8.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-65-71-74
|-3
|9.536
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Vilips has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.794 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.224
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.157
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.287
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.604
|-0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.959
|-0.743
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.157 (67th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.28% ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Vilips has sported a -0.224 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with an average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 22.99% of the time.
- Vilips has accumulated 471 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 73rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
